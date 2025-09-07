Africa

South Sudan returns deportee from the US to Mexico

07 September 2025 - 09:29 By Reuters
Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, a Mexican national, one of eight men deported from the US is escorted by Mexico's designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, to the plane as he is repatriated, at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on Saturday.
Image: Samir Bol/Reuters

South Sudan on Saturday repatriated a Mexican national who had been deported to Juba by the US in July, the foreign ministry said.

South Sudan said Mexico had provided assurances the national would not face torture, inhumane treatment or unfair prosecution on arrival.

Jesus Munõz Gutierrez was handed over to Mexico's designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, who arrived in Juba on Friday, the statement said.

It was not immediately possible to reach Gutierrez for comment.

Juba said it remained committed to working with international partners to ensure the safe and humane return of six other third-country nationals now in South Sudan after being deported from the US.

Reuters

