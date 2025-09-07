Africa

Trump administration says migrant Abrego could be deported to Eswatini

07 September 2025 - 09:18 By Ted Hesson and Jan Wolfe
The Trump administration has unveiled a plan to send Kilmar Abrego to Eswatini. File photo.
Image: Abrego Garcia Family/Handout via REUTERS

The Trump administration on Friday unveiled a plan to send Kilmar Abrego, whose arrest and fight to stay in the US have become a flashpoint in its immigration crackdown, to Eswatini.

A US department of homeland security official said in an email to Abrego's lawyers that Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, has replaced Uganda as the country designated for his deportation.

The official said the change was made because Abrego has stated he fears persecution or torture in Uganda.

“That claim of fear is hard to take seriously, especially given that you have claimed (through your attorneys) that you fear persecution or torture in at least 22 different countries ... Nonetheless, we hereby notify you that your new country of removal is Eswatini, Africa,” the official said in the email.

Abrego, originally from El Salvador and currently being held in an immigration detention centre in Virginia, has no ties to Eswatini.

The Trump administration's push to send Abrego, 30, to Eswatini is the latest twist in a saga that began in March, when US authorities accused him of being a gang member and sent him to an El Salvadoran prison despite an order from a US judge prohibiting his deportation to his native country.

Abrego was brought back in June to face criminal charges of transporting migrants living in the US illegally. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have accused the administration of vindictive prosecution.

Abrego, a sheet metal worker who entered the US illegally, had been living in Maryland with his wife, their child and two of her children — all of whom are American citizens — until he was arrested and sent to El Salvador.

Abrego's lawyers have said the administration is trying to coerce him into pleading guilty.

According to court filings, the administration offered at one point to deport him to Costa Rica if he agreed to plead guilty, and said he would be sent to Uganda if he did not.

The US sent a deportation flight to Eswatini in July that DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said at the time carried “individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back”.

Reuters

