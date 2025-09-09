Africa

Black pod disease hits Ivory Coast cocoa-growing regions

09 September 2025 - 16:30 By Loucoumane Coulibaly
Cherelles (baby pods) on a cocoa tree in a plantation in Soubre, Ivory Coast. File photo.
Image: Thierry Gouegnon/Reuters

A fungal disease called black pod hit some of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, farmers said on Monday, adding that light rains were generally helping the development of the next October-to-March main crop.

The world's largest cocoa producer is in the middle of the rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November.

Farmers in central regions said black pod disease was triggered by cool and overcast weather in August, but added that it was too early to sound the alarm.

Harvesting activity is still modest, and more pods will be ready to be picked from next week.

Farmers in some coastal and southern regions said more sun was needed to properly dry their first harvested beans.

Similar comments were reported in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were below average.

"There is brown rot on the trees. We need a lot of sunshine, otherwise the losses will be enormous," said Paul M’Bra, who farms near the west-central region of Daloa, where 10mm of rain fell last week, 18.1mm below the five-year average.

However, in the western region of Soubre, in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were also below average, farmers said they were upbeat about the cocoa outlook.

"Everything is fine with the trees at the moment. We will have a lot of cocoa starting next week," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 2mm of rain fell last week, 14.8mm below the five-year average.

Weekly average temperatures across Ivory Coast last week ranged from 24.6 to 27.4°C.

Reuters

