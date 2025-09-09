Similar comments were reported in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were below average.
Black pod disease hits Ivory Coast cocoa-growing regions
Image: Thierry Gouegnon/Reuters
A fungal disease called black pod hit some of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, farmers said on Monday, adding that light rains were generally helping the development of the next October-to-March main crop.
The world's largest cocoa producer is in the middle of the rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November.
Farmers in central regions said black pod disease was triggered by cool and overcast weather in August, but added that it was too early to sound the alarm.
Harvesting activity is still modest, and more pods will be ready to be picked from next week.
Farmers in some coastal and southern regions said more sun was needed to properly dry their first harvested beans.
