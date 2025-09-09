BP has signed a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to drill five new deepwater gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Monday.
The memorandum of understanding with state-owned EGAS comes as Egypt seeks to boost exploration and production.
Egypt, once a regional exporter, has increasingly turned to imports to meet rising domestic gas demand as output declines from aging fields and investment lags in new ones.
Gas production in May was 3,545-million cubic metres, down more than 40% from March 2021, according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, which provides data on the global energy market.
Drilling of the five wells, at depths of 300 to 1,500m, is expected to start next year, the ministry said. Any new production would feed existing production facilities in the West Nile Delta, BP said in a statement. It has operated in Egypt for over six decades.
BP signs preliminary deal with Egypt's EGAS to drill Mediterranean gas wells
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
BP has signed a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to drill five new deepwater gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Monday.
The memorandum of understanding with state-owned EGAS comes as Egypt seeks to boost exploration and production.
Egypt, once a regional exporter, has increasingly turned to imports to meet rising domestic gas demand as output declines from aging fields and investment lags in new ones.
Gas production in May was 3,545-million cubic metres, down more than 40% from March 2021, according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, which provides data on the global energy market.
Drilling of the five wells, at depths of 300 to 1,500m, is expected to start next year, the ministry said. Any new production would feed existing production facilities in the West Nile Delta, BP said in a statement. It has operated in Egypt for over six decades.
Egypt to boost gas production after years of decline, says PM Madbouly
BP is currently reviewing how best to spend its $13–$15bn (R227.52bn-R262.53bn) annual investment budget, given new projects in Azerbaijan, Iraq, Libya and Abu Dhabi and exploration successes in Namibia and Brazil, the latter being hailed as BP's biggest discovery in a quarter century.
On August 30 Egypt's petroleum ministry announced the signing of four deals with international firms worth more than $340m (R4.20bn) to explore for oil and gas in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta.
The firms included Shell, Italy's Eni, and Arcius Energy, a joint venture 51% owned by BP and 49% by ADNOC's investment arm XRG.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Ethiopia launches huge hydropower dam against bitter Egyptian opposition
Egypt's net foreign assets jump to record $18.5bn in July
Egypt 'discussing' activating $7.5bn 'partnership package' with Qatar
Egypt signs $1bn deal with China's Sailun Group to build tire factory
Egypt signs $35bn natural gas deal with Israel's Leviathan
Kuwait, Shell to develop gas exploration at Egyptian field
RON BOUSSO | Middle East war highlights Egypt's energy weak spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos