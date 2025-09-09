Africa

BP signs preliminary deal with Egypt's EGAS to drill Mediterranean gas wells

09 September 2025 - 12:30 By Muhammad Al Gebaly and Jaidaa Taha
A container ship crosses an oil platform at the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, outside of Cairo, Egypt. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BP has signed a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to drill five new deepwater gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding with state-owned EGAS comes as Egypt seeks to boost exploration and production.

Egypt, once a regional exporter, has increasingly turned to imports to meet rising domestic gas demand as output declines from aging fields and investment lags in new ones.

Gas production in May was 3,545-million cubic metres, down more than 40% from March 2021, according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, which provides data on the global energy market.

Drilling of the five wells, at depths of 300 to 1,500m, is expected to start next year, the ministry said. Any new production would feed existing production facilities in the West Nile Delta, BP said in a statement. It has operated in Egypt for over six decades.

Egypt to boost gas production after years of decline, says PM Madbouly

Egypt's gas production is expected to reach 6.6-billion cubic feet per day by 2027, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.
News
3 weeks ago

BP is currently reviewing how best to spend its $13–$15bn (R227.52bn-R262.53bn) annual investment budget, given new projects in Azerbaijan, Iraq, Libya and Abu Dhabi and exploration successes in Namibia and Brazil, the latter being hailed as BP's biggest discovery in a quarter century.

On August 30 Egypt's petroleum ministry announced the signing of four deals with international firms worth more than $340m (R4.20bn) to explore for oil and gas in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta.

The firms included Shell, Italy's Eni, and Arcius Energy, a joint venture 51% owned by BP and 49% by ADNOC's investment arm XRG.

Reuters

