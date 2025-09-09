Africa

Islamic State-linked ADF rebels kill more than 50 at east DRC funeral

09 September 2025 - 14:30 By Robbie Corey-Boulet and DRC newsroom
Artisanal miners, among them people internally displaced by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces rebels, at in an open-pit mine in Mangaredjipa near Beni, North Kivu, DRC, on August 31 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels using machetes killed more than 50 civilians at a funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the latest large-scale attack by the Islamic State-backed group, officials said.

The attack was on Monday night in the town of Ntoyo, in North Kivu province's Lubero territory, said Macaire Sivikunula, a local administrator.

"I can confirm a provisional death toll of 50. The victims were caught off guard at a mourning ceremony in the village of Ntoyo at around 9pm, and most of them were killed with machetes," he said. "The search is continuing.”

Col Alain Kiwewa, the military administrator for Lubero, told Reuters the toll was around 60 and could rise as there were still people missing.

The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in DRC's mineral-rich east.

DRC's army and its ally Uganda say they have intensified operations against the ADF in recent weeks.

Last month the ADF killed more than 50 civilians in multiple attacks, while an ADF attack in July on a church left 38 dead.

Reuters

