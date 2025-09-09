Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels using machetes killed more than 50 civilians at a funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the latest large-scale attack by the Islamic State-backed group, officials said.
The attack was on Monday night in the town of Ntoyo, in North Kivu province's Lubero territory, said Macaire Sivikunula, a local administrator.
"I can confirm a provisional death toll of 50. The victims were caught off guard at a mourning ceremony in the village of Ntoyo at around 9pm, and most of them were killed with machetes," he said. "The search is continuing.”
Col Alain Kiwewa, the military administrator for Lubero, told Reuters the toll was around 60 and could rise as there were still people missing.
The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in DRC's mineral-rich east.
DRC's army and its ally Uganda say they have intensified operations against the ADF in recent weeks.
Last month the ADF killed more than 50 civilians in multiple attacks, while an ADF attack in July on a church left 38 dead.
Reuters
Islamic State-linked ADF rebels kill more than 50 at east DRC funeral
Image: REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere
Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels using machetes killed more than 50 civilians at a funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the latest large-scale attack by the Islamic State-backed group, officials said.
The attack was on Monday night in the town of Ntoyo, in North Kivu province's Lubero territory, said Macaire Sivikunula, a local administrator.
"I can confirm a provisional death toll of 50. The victims were caught off guard at a mourning ceremony in the village of Ntoyo at around 9pm, and most of them were killed with machetes," he said. "The search is continuing.”
Col Alain Kiwewa, the military administrator for Lubero, told Reuters the toll was around 60 and could rise as there were still people missing.
The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in DRC's mineral-rich east.
DRC's army and its ally Uganda say they have intensified operations against the ADF in recent weeks.
Last month the ADF killed more than 50 civilians in multiple attacks, while an ADF attack in July on a church left 38 dead.
Reuters
MORE:
US peacekeeping cuts 'could limit UN ability to protect civilians' in South Sudan, DRC
M23 and DRC government forces cited for war crimes in UN rights report
WATCH | Congolese women turn to mining for survival after rebel attacks
US, AU attend oversight committee meeting for DRC-Rwanda peace deal
DRC declares new Ebola outbreak: 15 deaths and 28 suspected cases
DRC ex-justice minister Constant Mutamba convicted of embezzlement
Violence dimming lights of diplomacy in DRC: top UN Africa official
Military auditor in DRC seeks death penalty for former president Kabila
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos