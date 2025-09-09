Africa

Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output

09 September 2025 - 15:30 By Anait Miridzhanian
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Sangomar field started output in June 2024, making Senegal an oil-producing nation. Stock photo.
The Sangomar field started output in June 2024, making Senegal an oil-producing nation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Senegal has raised its 2025 oil output forecast for the Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group to 34.5-million barrels from 30.53-million, the energy ministry said on Monday.

The Sangomar field started output in June 2024, making Senegal an oil-producing nation.

From January to August, Sangomar produced more than 24-million barrels of crude oil, according to an energy ministry statement published on X.

Reuters

READ MORE:

BP signs preliminary deal with Egypt's EGAS to drill Mediterranean gas wells

BP has signed a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company to drill five new deepwater gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea, ...
News
5 hours ago

Mali army carries out airstrikes after militants announce blockade on fuel imports

Mali's military said it had carried out airstrikes in the gold-rich western region of Kayes after al Qaeda-linked militants took steps to impose a ...
News
4 hours ago

Nigeria's TotalEnergies deal marks shift to gas development

Nigeria’s production-sharing contract with TotalEnergies, its first guided by a new law designed to boost the Opec member's gas production, will ...
News
5 days ago

Senegal reports mpox case, patient in isolation

Senegal authorities said they had detected a case of mpox in a foreign man who arrived in the West African country last week.
News
2 weeks ago

Senegal unveils recovery plan to rely on domestic funding

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Friday unveiled a new economic recovery plan for Senegal, pledging to finance 90% of the initiative through domestic ...
News
1 month ago

Senegal's Sangomar oil output at 9.1-million barrels in Q2

Oil production at Senegal's Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group reached 3-million in June, the energy ministry said ...
News
1 month ago

Woodside Energy files arbitration proceedings against Senegal

Australia's Woodside Energy, which operates Senegal's Sangomar oil and gas field, has filed a complaint with the World Bank's International Centre ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

How the World Cup 2026 Could Change Soccer in America
Extreme heat, US immigration policies affect fan turnout ahead of 2026 FIFA ...