Senegal has raised its 2025 oil output forecast for the Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group to 34.5-million barrels from 30.53-million, the energy ministry said on Monday.
The Sangomar field started output in June 2024, making Senegal an oil-producing nation.
From January to August, Sangomar produced more than 24-million barrels of crude oil, according to an energy ministry statement published on X.
Reuters
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
Image: 123RF
Senegal has raised its 2025 oil output forecast for the Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group to 34.5-million barrels from 30.53-million, the energy ministry said on Monday.
The Sangomar field started output in June 2024, making Senegal an oil-producing nation.
From January to August, Sangomar produced more than 24-million barrels of crude oil, according to an energy ministry statement published on X.
Reuters
READ MORE:
BP signs preliminary deal with Egypt's EGAS to drill Mediterranean gas wells
Mali army carries out airstrikes after militants announce blockade on fuel imports
Nigeria's TotalEnergies deal marks shift to gas development
Senegal reports mpox case, patient in isolation
Senegal unveils recovery plan to rely on domestic funding
Senegal's Sangomar oil output at 9.1-million barrels in Q2
Woodside Energy files arbitration proceedings against Senegal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos