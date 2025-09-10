Africa

Algeria asks UN Security Council to meet after Israeli strikes on Qatar

10 September 2025 - 15:10 By Michelle Nichols
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, on September 9 2025.
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, on September 9 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Algeria asked the United Nations Security Council to meet after Israel carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, diplomats said on Tuesday.

Algeria requested the 15-member council meet on Wednesday, diplomats said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Flotilla for Gaza says boat struck by drone at Tunisian port

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone at a port in Tunisia, though all six passengers ...
News
5 hours ago

Trump says decision to strike Qatar was made by Netanyahu, not by him

US President Donald Trump says Israel's decision to strike Qatar was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by the Republican leader, who ...
News
7 hours ago

Generation of Gazan children could bear famine scars for years

Famine has left its mark on the bodies of Gaza's children: sunken eyes in wasted faces, sparse hair, prominent ribs, dry skin and a joyless apathy. ...
News
1 day ago

Actors, entertainers pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions over Gaza

More than 1,800 actors, entertainers and producers, including Hollywood stars, signed a pledge released on Monday to not work with Israeli film ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Mali files ICJ case against Algeria over downing of drone near border

Mali's transitional government has filed a case against Algeria at the International Court of Justice, accusing its neighbour of aggression for ...
News
5 days ago

Qatar's Al Mansour commits to invest $20bn in Mozambique

Qatari investment firm Al Mansour Holding has signed a $20bn (R355bn) partnership agreement with Mozambique to support sectors the government is ...
News
2 weeks ago

Algeria's Tebboune removes PM, appoints new acting premier: reports

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ended the tenure of Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui on Thursday and appointed industry minister Sifi Ghrieb as ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  3. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  5. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Juliet McGuire travels to Shenzhen, China with BYD
Congo to vaccinate health workers, contacts amid Ebola outbreak