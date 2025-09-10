Algeria asked the United Nations Security Council to meet after Israel carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, diplomats said on Tuesday.
Algeria requested the 15-member council meet on Wednesday, diplomats said.
Reuters
Algeria asks UN Security Council to meet after Israeli strikes on Qatar
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Reuters
