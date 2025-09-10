Africa

Islamic State group escalates attacks on Niger civilians, says rights group

10 September 2025 - 12:40 By Anait Miridzhanian
A convoy of Nigerien soldiers patrol outside the town of Ouallam, Niger. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Media Coulibaly

Islamic State-affiliated militants have stepped up attacks in western Niger, killing more than 127 people in five separate strikes since March and highlighting authorities' failure to protect civilians, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.

A report by the rights group provides the most detailed accounts available of attacks carried out by Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP) in the Tillaberi region, near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali. Niger does not typically comment on such incidents.

The tri-border region is known as a hub of jihadist activity in West Africa linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Witnesses identified the perpetrators of the attacks as members of ISSP based on their attire and because of threats the group had made beforehand, HRW said.

Witnesses also said Niger's army did not adequately respond to warnings of attacks and ignored villagers' requests for protection, according to the report.

The government and a military spokesperson could not be reached for comment ahead of the report's publication.

Mali army carries out airstrikes after militants announce blockade on fuel imports

Mali's military said it had carried out airstrikes in the gold-rich western region of Kayes after al Qaeda-linked militants took steps to impose a ...
News
1 day ago

Reuters could not independently verify HRW's accounts of the attacks.

Niger's junta, which came to power in a coup in 2023, cited persistent insecurity as justification for overthrowing the government.

But an analysis of data on attacks and casualties in the country had shown an improvement in security ahead of the coup, owing to government tactics and help from French and US forces.

The resurgence in attacks in Tillaberi underscores the threat posed by jihadist groups at a time when West African governments are estranged from former Western military allies

HRW urged Niger's government to investigate and prosecute abuses it described as apparent war crimes. The group said Niger's justice minister did not respond to questions about its findings.

Reuters

Islamic State-linked ADF rebels kill more than 50 at east DRC funeral

Allied Democratic Forces rebels using machetes killed more than 50 civilians at a funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the latest ...
News
23 hours ago

21 soldiers killed in widescale attacks in Mali, says Al Qaeda-linked JNIM

Al Qaeda-linked militants killed 21 soldiers during coordinated attacks in Mali on Tuesday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a US-based ...
News
2 weeks ago

Russia holds talks with Sahel states on defence cooperation

Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov held talks with his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the ministry said on Thursday, telling ...
News
3 weeks ago

Al Qaeda affiliate has killed dozens of civilians in Togo this year: minister

A group affiliated with Al Qaeda has killed dozens of civilians and eight soldiers so far this year in Togo, the country's foreign minister told ...
News
1 month ago

West Africa's security woes no longer France's concern, says minister

The insecurity plaguing West Africa is no longer France's concern, its state minister for ties with Francophone countries and international ...
News
1 month ago

Armed men on motorbikes kill 34 Niger soldiers, says ministry

Several hundred armed men, many on motorbikes, attacked a Niger army base near the border with Mali, leaving at least 34 soldiers dead and 14 ...
News
2 months ago
