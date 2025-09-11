Africa

Africa feeding 20-million more children with school meals: WFP

11 September 2025 - 12:30 By TIM COCKS
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The World Food Programme says governments in sub-Saharan Africa have provided school meals to roughly 20-million extra children over the past two years. File photo.
The World Food Programme says governments in sub-Saharan Africa have provided school meals to roughly 20-million extra children over the past two years. File photo.
Image: WFP/Abubakar Garelnabei/Handout via REUTERS

Governments in sub-Saharan Africa have provided school meals to roughly 20-million extra children over the past two years, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday, showing a move away from dependence on foreign aid and a stronger commitment to education.

The region saw the biggest rise in school feeding of any region, by nearly a third to 87 million in 2024. Ethiopia, Rwanda and even severely impoverished Madagascar and Chad all managed to feed six times as many over the period.

"Government investments in school meals ... [signal] a significant shift from reliance on foreign aid to recognising school meals as a strategic public investment in children's education [and] health," the report said.

It was a welcome bright spot on a continent plagued by rising numbers of hungry people as a result of extreme weather linked to climate change, armed conflict and food inflation.

A UN report at the end of July found that more than one in five Africans, 307-million, were chronically malnourished, meaning hunger is worse than two decades ago. It predicted the continent would have 60% of the world's hungry people by 2030.

Four African countries 'running out of special food for starving children'

At least four African countries will run out of specialised life-saving food for severely malnourished children in the next three months due to ...
News
1 week ago

Poor countries face falling aid from their rich counterparts, with US President Donald Trump's administration gutting its aid arm and some European nations slashing assistance to reallocate spending to defend themselves against Russia.

The WFP report found that local farmers had also benefited from the school feeding. The government of Benin's buying local food for these programmes contributed over $23m (R403.4m) to the economy in 2024, it said. More than a third of school meals in Sierra Leone came from food produced by smallholder farmers.

It warned, however, that millions of children, especially in some of the lowest income African countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, and South Sudan, still lacked access to school meals, as donor support continued to fall.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hunger grows in Nigeria as aid cuts reduce food supplies

Destitute families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are finding nutrition centres closed or running low on food as a result of a ...
News
6 days ago

Sudan's warring factions trade blame over strike on aid convoy in Darfur

The warring parties in Sudan's civil war have traded blame for an attack on a UN World Food Programme convoy trying to bring aid to an area of North ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eastern Cape education department to inspect all school kitchens

The Eastern Cape education department is set to inspect all school kitchens at public schools across the province to make sure they are safe to ...
News
2 weeks ago

WFP suspends flights to Burkina Faso town after explosion

The UN World Food Programme said on Wednesday it has suspended flights to the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Solle after an explosion near a ...
News
4 weeks ago

The science of starvation: what happens when your body is deprived of food

Psychologically, starvation creates profound distress. People report apathy, irritability, anxiety and a constant preoccupation with food
Science
3 weeks ago

Funding cuts drive Sudan's children to the brink of irreversible harm: Unicef

Funding cuts are driving an entire generation of children in Sudan to the brink of irreversible harm as support is scaled back and malnutrition cases ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  3. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  4. Mother of seven, 43, to appear in court for concealment of birth in Limpopo South Africa
  5. Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi South Africa

Latest Videos

Ghana recieved deported West Africans from US - President Mahama
Small meets big: How partnerships drive insurance access in Africa