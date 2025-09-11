Africa

Africa looks to raise $50bn a year for new climate solutions initiative

11 September 2025 - 18:30 By Duncan Miriri and Dawit Endeshaw
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Africa is aiming to secure $50bn (R876.87bn) a year for a new continental climate solutions initiative sponsored by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a draft declaration after a leaders' climate summit in Addis Ababa showed on Wednesday.

Leaders of the 54-nation continent, which has been pounded by landslides, floods and droughts this year, want to press on with their climate commitments in spite of the US's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The push involves the establishment of the Africa Climate Innovation Compact and the African Climate Facility, the draft declaration showed, "to mobilise $50bn annually in catalytic finance to champion climate solutions".

Ethiopian officials did not respond immediately when Reuters sought more information, but Abiy told the opening ceremony of the summit on Monday that the initiative should aim to deliver 1,000 solutions to tackle climate challenges by 2030.

Ethiopia has been showcasing its tree-planting drive that was started in 2019, and a mega hydroelectric dam launched on Tuesday, as evidence of Africa's capacity to set the pace in fostering economic development while protecting its ecosystems.

READ MORE:

