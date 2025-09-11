Africa

Barrick executive switches sides to advise Mali president in gold dispute

11 September 2025 - 17:30 By Portia Crowe and Divya Rajagopal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mali's government has been negotiating with Barrick since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that raises taxes and gives the government a greater share of its gold mines. File image.
Mali's government has been negotiating with Barrick since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that raises taxes and gives the government a greater share of its gold mines. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A senior Barrick Mining executive who had been representing the company in tense negotiations with Mali's government has switched sides to become an adviser to Mali's President Assimi Goïta, a mines ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hilaire Diarra was general manager of Barrick's Tongon Gold Mine in Ivory Coast before he was named special counsellor to Goïta in a decree signed in late August and seen by Reuters this week.

The mines ministry official confirmed the document's authenticity on Wednesday.

The move represents a further blow to the Canadian mining company's efforts to negotiate for control of its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex, one of the most high-profile examples of resource nationalism among West African military governments seeking greater control over their gold and uranium wealth.

Diarra and a Barrick spokesperson did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Endeavour, two other gold producers sign on to Mali’s new mining code

London-listed Endeavour Mining and two other gold producers have agreed to migrate to Mali’s new mining code, government officials said.
News
1 month ago

Mali's government has been negotiating with Barrick since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that raises taxes and gives the government a greater share of its gold mines. It has previously enlisted former senior Barrick executives to try to outmanoeuvre the company.

A Malian court-appointed provisional administrator took control of the Loulo-Gounkoto site in June, six months after Barrick suspended operations there when negotiations reached an impasse. Former Barrick executive Samba Toure is now a member of the provisional administration running operations at the complex.

Loulo-Gounkoto produced 578,000 ounces of gold in 2024, Barrick's financial statements show. Since the provisional administrator took control, it has sold one metric ton of gold, or about 35,274 ounces. Current production levels are about 25% of normal output, said a source close to the matter.

Diarra, a Malian citizen who began his career at the Loulo mine, had flown to Bamako from Ivory Coast this year to negotiate on behalf of the Canadian miner, the same source and two other people said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mali army carries out airstrikes after militants announce blockade on fuel imports

Mali's military said it had carried out airstrikes in the gold-rich western region of Kayes after al Qaeda-linked militants took steps to impose a ...
News
2 days ago

Mali files ICJ case against Algeria over downing of drone near border

Mali's transitional government has filed a case against Algeria at the International Court of Justice, accusing its neighbour of aggression for ...
News
6 days ago

Report highlights tensions in Mali military over Wagner mercenaries

Russian private mercenary operations in Mali have sowed resentment within the West African nation's army and military government, caused security ...
News
2 weeks ago

21 soldiers killed in widescale attacks in Mali, says Al Qaeda-linked JNIM

Al Qaeda-linked militants killed 21 soldiers during coordinated attacks in Mali on Tuesday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a US-based ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mali arrests generals, French national accused in 'destabilisation' plot

Mali's military-led government has arrested two generals and a French national, accusing them of participating in an alleged plot to destabilise the ...
News
3 weeks ago

China's Zijin in lead to buy Barrick’s Ivory Coast Tongon gold mine: sources

China's Zijin Mining is the front-runner to acquire Barrick Mining's Tongon gold mine in northern Ivory Coast for up to $500m (R8.81bn), two sources ...
News
1 month ago

Mali court rejects appeal to release four Barrick employees

A court in Mali on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Barrick Mining to release four employees arrested last November, judge Samba Sarr said, the latest ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  3. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  4. Mother of seven, 43, to appear in court for concealment of birth in Limpopo South Africa
  5. Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia's drone incursion: What is Belarus' role? | DW News
Why Israel is attacking Gaza peace negotiators | DW News