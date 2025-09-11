Africa

Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration under way: operator

11 September 2025 - 15:30 By Camillus Eboh and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Frequent power grid collapses have long plagued Africa's most populous country, forcing businesses and households to depend on costly diesel or petrol-powered generators. File photo.
Frequent power grid collapses have long plagued Africa's most populous country, forcing businesses and households to depend on costly diesel or petrol-powered generators. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on Wednesday after a generator tripped, triggering a cascade of failures across the system, the state-backed Independent System Operator (NISO) said.

The outage occurred at 10.20am GMT and caused a huge drop in load, NISO said in a statement.

The operator began restoring supply, starting with the capital Abuja from the nearby Shiroro hydropower plant, and said "substantial restoration" had been achieved nationwide.

Frequent power grid collapses have long plagued Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, forcing businesses and households to depend on costly diesel or petrol-powered generators to meet energy needs.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Eskom projects no load-shedding during summer

Electricity provider Eskom's next goal is to reduce the need for load reduction after saying its generation recovery plan has brought stability to ...
News
3 days ago

Boko Haram kills dozens in 'house to house' attack in Nigeria's northeast, residents say

Boko Haram militants killed more than 60 people, including seven soldiers, in a night-time assault on a village in northeastern Nigeria's Borno State ...
News
4 days ago

Death toll rises to 60 in Nigeria boat accident, say officials

At least 60 people have died and dozens were rescued after a boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized in Nigeria's north-central Niger state, local ...
News
6 days ago

Hunger grows in Nigeria as aid cuts reduce food supplies

Destitute families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are finding nutrition centres closed or running low on food as a result of a ...
News
6 days ago

Nigeria's Dangote refinery gasoline unit could be shut for 2-3 months: IIR

The gasoline unit at Nigeria's 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery may be shut for two to three months for repairs, industry monitor IIR Energy ...
News
6 days ago

Nigeria's TotalEnergies deal marks shift to gas development

Nigeria’s production-sharing contract with TotalEnergies, its first guided by a new law designed to boost the Opec member's gas production, will ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  3. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  4. Mother of seven, 43, to appear in court for concealment of birth in Limpopo South Africa
  5. Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi South Africa

Latest Videos

Why Israel is attacking Gaza peace negotiators | DW News
After the earthquake: what lies ahead for Afghanistan? | The Take