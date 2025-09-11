Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on Wednesday after a generator tripped, triggering a cascade of failures across the system, the state-backed Independent System Operator (NISO) said.
The outage occurred at 10.20am GMT and caused a huge drop in load, NISO said in a statement.
The operator began restoring supply, starting with the capital Abuja from the nearby Shiroro hydropower plant, and said "substantial restoration" had been achieved nationwide.
Frequent power grid collapses have long plagued Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, forcing businesses and households to depend on costly diesel or petrol-powered generators to meet energy needs.
Reuters
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration under way: operator
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Reuters
