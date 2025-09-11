Africa

Zambia court orders Standard Chartered to pay costs not compensation over China bond sale

11 September 2025 - 16:30 By Marc Jones and Chris Mfula
Standard Chartered has operated in Zambia for nearly 120 years, making it the country's oldest bank. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Namukolo Siyumbwa

Zambia's high court has ruled that Standard Chartered does not have to pay $500,000 (R8.8m) compensation to a former client it sold a now-defaulted Chinese property bond to at the height of the Asian country's real-estate crisis.

The court judgement, dated September 8, ruled the bank had not broken any local laws by selling the bond in 2022, although it was ordered to pay the client's legal costs for falling short of its own internal code of conduct.

Zambia's Securities and Exchange Commission sanctioned London-listed Standard Chartered over the issue back in January for breaching two SEC rules.

First, that it had failed to disclose "material information" about the Chinese property firm Sino Ocean which went on to default in 2023, and that it had used "exclusionary" contract clauses that left the client responsible for all risks.

The client took the case to the Zambian High Court to try to get compensation: $320,000 (R5.6m) for the money lost when the bond defaulted, plus a further $180,000 (R3.2m) in damages.

The high court judge said there had been "no infraction" by London-listed Standard Chartered "under statute, in contract or tort".

He did say, however, that the sales tactics employed "fell short" of Standard Chartered's own internal conduct and ethics codes, which was viewed as sufficient for it to have to pay the client's legal costs.

Both sides have the option to appeal the verdict.

A spokesperson for Standard Chartered said the bank respected the court's ruling. Lawyers for the client who brought the case did not reply to a request for comment.

Standard Chartered announced last November that it was looking to sell its Zambian wealth and retail banking businesses alongside those in nearby Botswana and Uganda. It has operated in Zambia for nearly 120 years, making it the country's oldest bank.

Reuters

