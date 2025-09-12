Africa

Ghana's public debt expected to fall to 60% of GDP in 2025, says IMF

Economy grew 6.3% in Q2 2025, driven by services sector

12 September 2025 - 12:00 By Andrea Shalal, Emmanuel Bruce, Christian Akorlie and Ayen Deng Bior
Ghana's public debt is expected to fall to 60% of GDP this year from 82% in 2022, says IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANTON IVANOV

Ghana's macroeconomic situation is improving, with growth outperforming expectations and authorities making headway on debt, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular briefing that the West African country's public debt was expected to fall to 60% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 82% in 2022.

She said Ghana needs to continue reforms, including taking steps to boost domestic revenues, to entrench debt sustainability.

Ghana's economy expanded by 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, up from a revised 5.7% in the same period last year, with strong growth in the services sector, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

