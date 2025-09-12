Africa

IMF staff to visit Egypt for review of lending programmes, says fund

12 September 2025 - 17:15 By Andrea Shalal
Egyptians take pictures with the pyramids on the outskirts of the capital Cairo, Egypt, on June 2 2025. File photo.
Image: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/REUTERS

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday underscored its plan to carry out a staff mission to Egypt to review the country's progress on its IMF lending programme, calling on the country to embark on deeper reforms.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack gave no specific date for what will be a combined fifth and sixth review of the programme, first announced in July.

"With macroeconomic stabilisation under way for Egypt, now is the time for Egypt to carry out deeper reforms to really unlock the country's growth potential," she told a regular briefing.

Reuters

