India agreed on Thursday to provide about $680m (R11.83bn) in economic assistance to Mauritius for health care, infrastructure and maritime security projects, as New Delhi pushes for greater influence in the Indian Ocean nation in competition with China.
The assistance, in the form of grants and lines of credit, also includes support for development and surveillance of the marine protected area of the Chagos archipelago, which houses a US-British air base on the island of Diego Garcia.
Britain in May ceded sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but retained control of the military base under a 99-year lease. India has historically backed Mauritius's claims over the islands and has supported the US presence in the Indian Ocean to check the growing influence of China, which has close trade ties with Mauritius.
The marine protected area, where commercial fishing is banned, is one of the world's largest, covering a quarter of a million square miles — an area larger than the US state of California.
India pledges $680m in economic support for Mauritius
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India agreed on Thursday to provide about $680m (R11.83bn) in economic assistance to Mauritius for health care, infrastructure and maritime security projects, as New Delhi pushes for greater influence in the Indian Ocean nation in competition with China.
The assistance, in the form of grants and lines of credit, also includes support for development and surveillance of the marine protected area of the Chagos archipelago, which houses a US-British air base on the island of Diego Garcia.
Britain in May ceded sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but retained control of the military base under a 99-year lease. India has historically backed Mauritius's claims over the islands and has supported the US presence in the Indian Ocean to check the growing influence of China, which has close trade ties with Mauritius.
The marine protected area, where commercial fishing is banned, is one of the world's largest, covering a quarter of a million square miles — an area larger than the US state of California.
The economic assistance was announced in a joint statement during the state visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India.
The support covers other development projects such as:
Reuters
READ MORE:
Why Mauritius is the perfect winter escape for South Africans
Mauritius aims to halve budget deficit next fiscal year
India threatens Mauritius-based funds holding Adani shares with penalties
My magical Mauritius momcation
Former Mauritius finance minister Padayachy granted bail in fraud case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos