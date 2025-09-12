Africa

India pledges $680m in economic support for Mauritius

12 September 2025 - 13:30 By Shivam Patel
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (shakes hands with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a meeting in New Delhi in May 2014. File photo,
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India agreed on Thursday to provide about $680m (R11.83bn) in economic assistance to Mauritius for health care, infrastructure and maritime security projects, as New Delhi pushes for greater influence in the Indian Ocean nation in competition with China.

The assistance, in the form of grants and lines of credit, also includes support for development and surveillance of the marine protected area of the Chagos archipelago, which houses a US-British air base on the island of Diego Garcia.

Britain in May ceded sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but retained control of the military base under a 99-year lease. India has historically backed Mauritius's claims over the islands and has supported the US presence in the Indian Ocean to check the growing influence of China, which has close trade ties with Mauritius.

The marine protected area, where commercial fishing is banned, is one of the world's largest, covering a quarter of a million square miles — an area larger than the US state of California.

The economic assistance was announced in a joint statement during the state visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India.

The support covers other development projects such as:

  • a new hospital;
  • port redevelopment and restructuring;
  • provision of helicopters; and
  • budgetary assistance of $25m (R435.1m) in the current financial year.

Reuters

