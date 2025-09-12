Key issues for voters in Malawi’s elections

Malawians will vote for their next president, MPs and local councillors on September 16 after five years of increasing economic hardship compounded by natural disasters.
Political analysts expect the Southern African country's presidential election to be a two-horse race between President Lazarus Chakwera and his predecessor Peter Mutharika.
These are some of the main issues for voters:
ECONOMIC STAGNATION
One of the world's poorest countries, Malawi's economy has stagnated since the last national elections in 2020.
The World Bank is forecasting economic growth of only 2% this year, which would be the fourth year in a row Malawi's population has expanded faster than its economy.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was terminated in May after failing to restore macroeconomic stability. The government said at the time the plan was to negotiate a new IMF programme after the elections.
INFLATION MORE THAN 20%
Inflation has been above 20% for more than three years, making basic essentials increasingly unaffordable.
Price pressures have been spurred by two devaluations of the kwacha currency in 2022 and 2023.
There were protests earlier this year in major cities led by jobless young people and street vendors, who said soaring inflation was driving them out of business.
Economists estimated more than 70% of Malawians live below the World Bank's latest international poverty line of $3 (R52) per person per day for low-income countries.
CORRUPTION
Malawi has seen corruption scandals stretching back more than a decade.
Chakwera has talked tough about fighting graft since becoming head of state in 2020, but he has been criticised for handling cases selectively and corruption scandals have continued under his watch.
HUNGER AND FAILED HARVESTS
Malawi has faced severe hunger crises, with millions requiring food assistance last year after a drought destroyed harvests.
In 2023, one of the deadliest storms to hit Africa in the past two decades, Cyclone Freddy, also wiped out crops and caused food shortages.
Malawi's population is especially vulnerable to extreme weather events as most of its population of 22-million is reliant on subsistence agriculture for food.
FUEL SHORTAGES
Malawians have become used to queuing for hours at fuel stations because of shortages.
In an address to the nation this week Chakwera apologised for the scarcity of fuel, alleging sabotage by officials at the state oil company. The opposition said government mismanagement is to blame.
