Norway's foreign ministry said on Thursday it believes a Libyan coast guard vessel on August 24 fired upon a Norwegian-flagged ship, the MV Ocean Viking, which conducts migrant rescue missions in the Mediterranean.
The incident had put the vessel, crew and others on board at risk, the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The ministry of foreign affairs has requested that the incident be investigated to determine what happened, and that Libyan authorities implement measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again," Norway said.
Reuters
Libya coast guard fired upon migrant vessel, says Norway
Image: 123RF/Susan Robinson
