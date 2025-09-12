Africa

Libya coast guard fired upon migrant vessel, says Norway

12 September 2025 - 15:00 By Terje Solsvik
The central Mediterranean is among the world's deadliest migration routes. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Susan Robinson

Norway's foreign ministry said on Thursday it believes a Libyan coast guard vessel on August 24 fired upon a Norwegian-flagged ship, the MV Ocean Viking, which conducts migrant rescue missions in the Mediterranean.

The incident had put the vessel, crew and others on board at risk, the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry of foreign affairs has requested that the incident be investigated to determine what happened, and that Libyan authorities implement measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again," Norway said.

Reuters

