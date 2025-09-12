Africa

Senegal debt misreporting measures still being discussed, says IMF

12 September 2025 - 15:45 By Rodrigo Campos and Andrea Shalal
The IMF suspended Senegal's $1.9bn (R33.06bn) lending programme in October 2024 after its government said it had uncovered undisclosed debt. File photo.
The IMF suspended Senegal's $1.9bn (R33.06bn) lending programme in October 2024 after its government said it had uncovered undisclosed debt.
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month to Senegal discussed creating a single treasury account, and other measures are being considered, the fund's communications director said on Thursday.

"There are some other measures that are still being discussed between the authorities and staff, and those discussions will need to come to a conclusion before our executive board can consider the misreporting case," the IMF's Julie Kozack said in a scheduled press briefing.

The IMF suspended Senegal's $1.9bn (R33.06bn) lending programme in October 2024 after its government, then newly elected, said it had uncovered undisclosed debt.

Reuters

