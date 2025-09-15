Algeria's Tebboune appoints new PM Ghrieb and energy minister Adjal

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed Sifi Ghrieb as the country’s new prime minister and Mourad Adjal as minister of energy and renewable energy in a cabinet reshuffle, a presidential statement said on Sunday.
Ghrieb, who was the industry minister, had been serving as acting prime minister since Tebboune ended the tenure of Nadir Larbaoui last month.
Adjal was the CEO of Algeria's state power firm Sonelgaz.
The ministers of finance, trade and foreign affairs remained in their positions, the Presidency said.
The gas-producing North African country is an energy supplier for several European nations but has been seeking to diversify its economy as it contends with various social and economic challenges.
