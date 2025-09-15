Closure of Southern Sun Seychelles hotel to weigh on first-half earnings
Paradise Sun closed from April for major refurbishment, costing group about R30m after tax, while trading in Mozambique and Tanzania remains subdued
16 September 2025 - 15:01
Hotel group Southern Sun says strong growth in its South African operations has been offset by offshore weakness, cost pressures and the temporary closure of its Paradise Sun resort in Seychelles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.