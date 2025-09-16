Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Israel's current actions hindered any chances of new peace treaties in the Middle East.
In remarks aimed at Israel, he told the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha: "What is happening right now hinders the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of the peoples in the region and adds obstacles to chances for any new peace agreements and even aborts existing ones."
Reuters
Israel's actions hinder chances of new peace treaties in region: Egypt's al-Sisi
Image: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Israel's current actions hindered any chances of new peace treaties in the Middle East.
In remarks aimed at Israel, he told the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha: "What is happening right now hinders the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of the peoples in the region and adds obstacles to chances for any new peace agreements and even aborts existing ones."
Reuters
READ MORE:
'Gaza is burning', Israel says as it launches ground operation
Netanyahu says Israel should invest in influence operations to counteract isolation
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt propose roadmap for Sudan peace
Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives
IMF staff to visit Egypt for review of lending programmes, says fund
BP signs preliminary deal with Egypt's EGAS to drill Mediterranean gas wells
Egypt's net foreign assets jump to record $18.5bn in July
Egypt rounds up teenaged TikTokkers in crackdown on social media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos