Africa

Israel's actions hinder chances of new peace treaties in region: Egypt's al-Sisi

16 September 2025 - 14:01 By Nayera Abdallah and Jaidaa Taha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. File photo.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. File photo.
Image: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Israel's current actions hindered any chances of new peace treaties in the Middle East.

In remarks aimed at Israel, he told the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha: "What is happening right now hinders the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of the peoples in the region and adds obstacles to chances for any new peace agreements and even aborts existing ones."

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Gaza is burning', Israel says as it launches ground operation

Israel announced the start of its long-awaited ground operation into Gaza City on Tuesday, declaring “Gaza is burning”.
News
5 hours ago

Netanyahu says Israel should invest in influence operations to counteract isolation

Israel needs to invest heavily in “influence operations” in traditional and social media to counteract economic isolation arising from negative ...
News
8 hours ago

US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt propose roadmap for Sudan peace

The US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt called on Friday for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan followed by a permanent ...
News
1 day ago

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives

Israeli forces destroyed at least 30 residential buildings in Gaza City and forced thousands of people from their homes, Palestinian officials said, ...
News
1 day ago

IMF staff to visit Egypt for review of lending programmes, says fund

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday underscored its plan to carry out a staff mission to Egypt to review the country's progress on its IMF ...
News
3 days ago

BP signs preliminary deal with Egypt's EGAS to drill Mediterranean gas wells

BP has signed a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company to drill five new deepwater gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea, ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt's net foreign assets jump to record $18.5bn in July

Egypt's net foreign assets rose by $3.54bn (R62.59bn) in July to a record $18.5bn (R327.07bn), central bank data showed, as Gulf investments, a ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt rounds up teenaged TikTokkers in crackdown on social media

Egyptian authorities have been rounding up teenaged TikTokkers with millions of followers, detaining dozens in recent weeks on accusations ranging ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala farm employee admits to stashing cash under Ramaphosa's couch for ... South Africa
  2. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa
  3. Land reform must go beyond agriculture: Vumelana Advisory Fund South Africa
  4. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  5. These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves South Africa

Latest Videos

How Memphis is reacting to Trump's federal law enforcement deployment
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage