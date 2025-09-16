Africa

Light rains and sunshine boost Ivory Coast's main cocoa crop, say farmers

16 September 2025 - 16:01 By Loucoumane Coulibaly
Farmers stand in a cocoa farm in Daloa, Ivory Coast. The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season which runs from April to mid-November. File photo.
Farmers stand in a cocoa farm in Daloa, Ivory Coast. The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season which runs from April to mid-November. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Light rainfall combined with sunny spells across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week is boosting prospects for the upcoming October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season, which runs officially from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy.

Farmers welcomed the recent sunshine, saying it helps combat black pod disease and improves drying conditions for harvested beans.

They added that last week's light rains would aid crop development, but more consistent rainfall through late October would be needed to ensure a longer and more productive harvest than last season.

Growers anticipate an extended main crop with small and medium pods ready for harvest in December and January.

In the western region of Soubre, the southern region of Agboville and the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains are below average, and in the southern region of Divo, farmers report abundant cocoa pods despite uneven rainfall, boosting hopes for a strong bean harvest.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were also below average, farmers said they expected growing conditions to improve as the long sunny spells would help to fight black pod disease, which was not alarming at the moment.

"We've had a lot of sun. It will really help the trees yield more," said Albert N'Zue, who farms near Daloa, where 20mm of rain fell last week, 9.2mm below the average.

Cooperative managers said many farmers were stockpiling beans and holding off on sales, anticipating a government-set farmgate above 2,200 CFA francs (R68.39) per kg later this month. Some expect the new price to range between 2,500 and 2,800 CFA francs (R77.72-R87.04).

Average temperatures last week ranged from 24.5 to 27.7°C.

Reuters

