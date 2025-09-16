Africa

Nigeria suspends levy on imports after industry backlash

16 September 2025 - 12:30 By Ben Ezeamalu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigerian finance minister Wale Edun. File photo
Nigerian finance minister Wale Edun. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Nigeria's finance ministry has ordered the immediate suspension of a levy on imported goods which companies say would raise the cost of doing business and crimp economic recovery efforts.

Finance minister Wale Edun said in a directive issued late on Monday that the 4% Free on Board (FOB) levy, introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service last month, should be suspended to address the concerns raised by businesses.

“After extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, trade experts and relevant government officials, it has become clear that the implementation of the 4% FOB charge poses significant challenges to Nigerian trade facilitation, the business environment and economic stability,” Edun said.

Importers and business groups warned the levy would increase the cost of goods, fuel inflation and hurt Nigeria's trade competitiveness as the country was trying to end currency volatility and sluggish growth.

The suspension will allow a comprehensive review of the levy's framework and its broader economic implications, the ministry said, adding it would work with the customs service and other stakeholders to develop a more “equitable and efficient revenue structure”.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has been seeking to boost non-oil revenues amid declining crude output and mounting fiscal pressures. But businesses have pushed back against what they see as arbitrary levies that complicate trade and raise costs.

Reuters

MORE:

Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to US: sources

Top global oil trader Vitol and North American fuel distributor Sunoco took delivery of the first US import of gasoline from Nigeria's new Dangote ...
News
32 minutes ago

IN PICS | Conservationists fight to save Nigeria's sea turtles from pollution, poachers

Plastic pollution, discarded fishing nets and coastal development are taking a heavy toll on Nigeria's sea turtles, say conservationists battling to ...
News
21 hours ago

Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration under way: operator

Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on Wednesday after a generator tripped, triggering a cascade of failures across the system, the state-backed ...
News
4 days ago

Hunger grows in Nigeria as aid cuts reduce food supplies

Destitute families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are finding nutrition centres closed or running low on food as a result of a ...
News
1 week ago

Surges sweep away Nigerian coastal community as Commonwealth promise stalls

One morning in June, an ocean surge swept through the village of Apakin, one of Lagos's last indigenous coastal communities, washing away fishing ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA and Nigeria must collaborate for common good: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his call for collaboration between South Africa and Nigeria
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala farm employee admits to stashing cash under Ramaphosa's couch for ... South Africa
  2. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa
  3. Land reform must go beyond agriculture: Vumelana Advisory Fund South Africa
  4. Gauteng man's bank account raided after girlfriend 'colludes' with crooks South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I chose to go to work after graduation': Boxer cashier after viral ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UN inquiry finds Israel’s war on Gaza to be genocide
Ghana repatriates 14 people deported from U.S. to Nigeria, Gambia