Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to US: sources

Dangote achieves milestone with US market-compliant gasoline

16 September 2025 - 13:01 By Shariq Khan
After a string of startup delays, the Dangote refinery, in Ibeju-Lekki district on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria, has reshaped global energy flows by ramping up output sharply since last year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Top global oil trader Vitol and North American fuel distributor Sunoco took delivery of the first US import of gasoline from Nigeria's new Dangote refinery on Monday, according to vessel-tracking data and two sources familiar with the matter.

The delivery, on the tanker Gemini Pearl, marks a major milestone for the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery, as energy market participants had been waiting to see when its production would start meeting strict US motor fuels standards.

Vitol purchased the Gemini Pearl's cargo of around 320,000 barrels of gasoline from Geneva, Switzerland-based Mocoh Oil, and sold most of it to Sunoco, according to one source and ship-tracking data. It was not immediately clear what volume Vitol sold to Sunoco and how much it will keep.

The vessel discharged at Sunoco's Linden facility in the New York harbour area, vessel-tracking data showed.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential details. Vitol and Sunoco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters is the first to report the parties involved in these trades.

