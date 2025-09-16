Africa

WATCH | Tanzania opposition candidate Luhaga Mpina barred for second time

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a clear run at next month's election

16 September 2025 - 10:01 By Hereward Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete. File photo.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Tanzania's electoral commission said it had disqualified opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina for the second time on Monday, reversing a decision made two days earlier approving his nomination.

The disqualification of Mpina, who leads the country's second largest opposition party, leaves President Samia Suluhu Hassan a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete.

The vote will also be held without leading opposition party Chadema, which was disqualified in April after failing to sign the electoral code of conduct as part of its call for electoral reforms. The Chadema presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, has been in jail for over five months after being charged with treason in April. He has denied the charges.

Rights groups like Amnesty International say Lissu's detention and the unexplained abductions of government critics in recent months point to a government crackdown ahead of the election.

Over the weekend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accepted the nomination papers of Mpina, a former ruling party lawmaker, following a high court ruling that overturned an earlier decision by INEC to disqualify him.

"It is our hope the commission will drop all objections against our candidate so that he can proceed with the election campaigns in a bid to lead Tanzanians," said Shangwe Ayo, ACT-Wazalendo's deputy spokesperson, in a statement.

Reuters

READ MORE:

PALI LEHOHLA | South Africa lives and breathes in Tanzania

Economic diplomacy in world affairs will rest on statistical competence and language proficiency, writes Pali Lehohla
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Tanzania's Hassan cleared to run in October election, key rivals barred

Tanzania's electoral commission on Wednesday barred the presidential candidate of its second biggest opposition party from contesting polls in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Whingeing liberators have achieved nothing but destruction

The prognosis for all liberation movements doesn’t look good, both at home and abroad, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

BHP exits $2.5bn Tanzania nickel project, says partner Lifezone

BHP Group has opted to sell its interest in the $2.5bn (R44.33bn) Kabanga nickel project in Tanzania to its partner Lifezone Metals for $83m ...
News
1 month ago

Tanzania central bank cuts policy rate by 25 basis points

Tanzania's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% in a decision announced on Thursday.
News
2 months ago

IMF disburses nearly R8bn to Tanzania under two arrangements

The International Monetary Fund has approved an immediate disbursement of approximately $448.4m (R7.97bn) to Tanzania, it said on Friday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala farm employee admits to stashing cash under Ramaphosa's couch for ... South Africa
  2. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa
  3. Land reform must go beyond agriculture: Vumelana Advisory Fund South Africa
  4. Gauteng man's bank account raided after girlfriend 'colludes' with crooks South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I chose to go to work after graduation': Boxer cashier after viral ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UN inquiry finds Israel’s war on Gaza to be genocide
Ghana repatriates 14 people deported from U.S. to Nigeria, Gambia