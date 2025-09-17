Africa

Angola trims key rate as inflation descends towards year-end target

17 September 2025 - 15:10 By Miguel Gomes, Anathi Madubela and Sfundo Parakozov
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Angola's finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa. File photo.
Angola's finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Angola's central bank cut its main interest rate on Tuesday, after keeping it unchanged for seven meetings in a row, saying inflation was slowing in line with its forecasts.

The Bank of Angola lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 19%.

Inflation in the Southern African oil-producing country continued its gradual decline in August, reaching 18.88% in annual terms, from 19.48% in July.

"Inflation continues to slow, leading us to believe that we are on track to achieve the inflation target set at the beginning of the year," governor Manuel Tiago Dias told a press conference.

The central bank hopes to get inflation to around 17.5% by the end of the year, before later reducing it to single digits.

Azule Energy to invest $5bn in Angola over next five years

Azule Energy, the joint venture between Italian oil and gas explorer Eni and BP, expects to invest another $5bn (R88.33bn) in Angola over the next ...
News
1 week ago

"The slowdown in inflation continues to be driven by lower food inflation, particularly in the province of Luanda, with notable reductions in the prices of rice, pasta, powdered milk, cooking oil, beans and other basic products," Dias said.

The International Monetary Fund this month cut Angola's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.1%, from a previous estimate of 2.4%, citing lower oil exports and upside risks to the country's ability to pay its debts.

Dias said the latest data suggested growth was close to 3% up to August, with declining activity in the oil industry offset by a strong performance by the non-oil sector.

As well as bringing down inflation, Angola's government is trying to bolster public finances by cutting subsidies and opening up its state-dominated economy to more private investment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Chevron signs preliminary agreement with Angola to explore for oil offshore

Chevron has signed a preliminary agreement with Angola's national oil and gas concessionaire ANPG to explore for oil in the country's offshore block ...
News
1 week ago

Angola plans first output at Cabinda oil refinery by year-end

Angola's planned 30,000-barrel-per-day Cabinda oil refinery, the first to be built since independence a half-century ago, will begin producing fuel ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lobito railway consortium aims to finalise US loan deal by end of 2025

Lobito Atlantic Railway aims to finalise by the end of this year a $533m (R9.44bn) loan deal with the US International Development Finance ...
News
4 weeks ago

De Beers announces kimberlite field discovery in Angola

De Beers' joint venture in Angola has discovered a new kimberlite field, the most common source of mined diamonds, it said on Tuesday, its first such ...
News
1 month ago

Angola gets back $200m collateral from JPMorgan after bond rebound

Angola got back $200m (R3.54bn) of collateral in May that it had to post to JPMorgan earlier in the year, the finance ministry said, after the price ...
News
1 month ago

Death toll from Angolan fuel hike protests rises to 22, says government

Angola's government said on Wednesday the death toll from violent protests against a fuel price hike has risen to 22 from the previous day's ...
News
1 month ago

Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump

Angola's attempts to stabilise waning crude oil production received a boost on Wednesday when two offshore projects started up, adding a total of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  3. These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves South Africa
  4. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa
  5. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa

Latest Videos

Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...
Jim Beam® x Cadillac Formula 1® Team