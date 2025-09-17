Africa

At least 50 dead after boat carrying Sudan refugees burns off Libya: IOM

17 September 2025 - 12:10 By Ahmed Elumami, Menna Alaa El Din and Jaidaa Taha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Libya is a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean. Stock photo.
Libya is a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya's coast on Sunday.

The IOM said it had provided medical support to 24 survivors.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi during a Nato-backed uprising.

As of February, around 867,055 migrants from 44 nationalities were residing in Libya, according to IOM data.

Reuters

MORE:

Refugees in Kenya risk 'slow starvation' as donors slash aid

Since food rations were slashed at his refugee camp in Kenya three months ago Abass Ahmed has struggled to settle his hungry children and quiet their ...
Africa
4 days ago

US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt propose roadmap for Sudan peace

The US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt called on Friday for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan followed by a permanent ...
News
2 days ago

Long-range 'kamikaze' drones near RSF base could worsen Sudan conflict

More than a dozen long-range kamikaze drones seen near an airport controlled by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces during a major air assault on army ...
News
5 days ago

Libya coast guard fired upon migrant vessel, says Norway

Norway's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it believes a Libyan coast guard vessel on August 24 fired upon a Norwegian-flagged ship, the MV ...
News
4 days ago

At least 13 drown fleeing armed men in northwest Nigeria

At least 13 people died and more than 20 are missing in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara State after the boat they crowded aboard to escape an attack ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | At least 26 die in Libyan migrant shipwreck off Italian island

At least 26 people died in a migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday and 60 were brought ashore, the coastguard ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  3. These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves South Africa
  4. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa
  5. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa

Latest Videos

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox | Official Trailer | Hulu
Malawians hope for change as they cast vote in presidential election