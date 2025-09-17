Africa

Kenyan court charges man for trading rhino horn years after conviction for ivory smuggling

17 September 2025 - 11:25 By Humphrey Malalo and Hereward Holland
Feiswal Mohammed Ali, 58, alias Feisal, with Mohammed Hassan Kontoma, 75, sit in the dock as they appear for illegal possession of rhino horns, at the JKIA Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 15 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

A Kenyan court on Tuesday charged a man for trading two rhinoceros horns worth 8.2-million Kenyan shillings (R1.1m), nine years after he was jailed for ivory smuggling.

Feisal Mohamed Ali and his co-accused Mohammed Hassan were arrested in the port city of Mombasa last month.

On Tuesday the pair pleaded not guilty to the charge of dealing in trophies of endangered wildlife species.

Ali was freed on appeal in 2018, two years into a 20-year term for ivory smuggling, over procedural flaws in the case. Police had accused him of being behind an international poaching syndicate linked to a seizure of tusks from 120 elephants.

Reuters

