Africa

Nampak’s disposal of Zimbabwe stake falls through

Group remains committed to disposing of Zimbabwean asset on commercially acceptable terms

17 September 2025 - 16:40 By Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The production line at the Nampak Bevcan manufacturing plant in Springs, east of Johannesburg. The packaging supplier for companies ranging from Coca-Cola to Tiger Brands has been battling to claw its way out of a R5bn debt hole it fell into during its ill-fated expansion in Africa. File photo.
TURNAROUND PLAN The production line at the Nampak Bevcan manufacturing plant in Springs, east of Johannesburg. The packaging supplier for companies ranging from Coca-Cola to Tiger Brands has been battling to claw its way out of a R5bn debt hole it fell into during its ill-fated expansion in Africa. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Nampak’s deal to dispose of its 51.43% shareholding in Nampak Zimbabwe to TSL for as much as $25m (R435m) has been terminated, the packaging company said.

The deal was originally announced in October last year.

Nampak said on Tuesday it had received notification from TSL that, notwithstanding a successful due diligence and competition authority approval process, circumstances for TSL in motivating the transaction to its shareholders had changed and it had elected to withdraw from the deal, which Nampak has agreed to.

Nampak remained committed to its strategic plan to dispose of its Zimbabwean asset on commercially acceptable terms, it said.

The Johannesburg-based company has also exited Nigeria, where forex losses were particularly acute as the naira depreciated sharply against the dollar

The sale was part of Nampak’s asset disposal plan and would have contributed to the reduction of the group’s net debt and eliminated the associated risk and volatility of the Zimbabwean economy, Nampak said at the time the deal was proposed.

It had intended to apply the proceeds towards the settlement of debt.

Nampak Zimbabwe manufactures paper, plastic, and metal packaging products and is part of the Nampak group of companies.

Nampak CEO Phil Roux. File photo.
Nampak CEO Phil Roux. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The packaging supplier for companies ranging from Coca-Cola to Tiger Brands has been battling to claw its way out of a R5bn debt hole it fell into during its ill-fated expansion in Africa.

Since 2023, under CEO Phil Roux, the group has implemented a comprehensive turnaround plan, including:

  • board and management changes;
  • a business model review;
  • a capital and debt restructuring programme;
  • a rights offer; and
  • a new strategy focused on its core metals business.

It has achieved its previously set out lender requirement to repay R720m of net debt from disposals by end-September 2024 by using the proceeds from the disposals of the Liquid Cartons businesses in SA, Nampak Zambia, Nampak Malawi and Rigid Plastic SA.

The Johannesburg-based company has also exited Nigeria, where forex losses were particularly acute as the naira depreciated sharply against the dollar, resulting in a surge in costs for raw materials funded in the US currency. 

BusinessLIVE 

READ MORE:

Elephant carer killed at Hoedspruit reserve

An experienced elephant carer lost his life at the weekend in an unexpected attack by a 19-year-old female pachyderm named Limpopo.
News
2 days ago

Barloworld gets Namibian approval for management-led buyout

The Namibian Competition Commission has granted unconditional approval for the standby offer by Barloworld and its management-led acquisition vehicle ...
News
5 days ago

Nampak reports 'unauthorised access' to its computer systems

Packaging company Nampak said on Tuesday that it had detected unauthorised activity on its IT systems on March 20
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  3. These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves South Africa
  4. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa
  5. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa

Latest Videos

Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...
Jim Beam® x Cadillac Formula 1® Team