Africa

Nigerian chef feeds thousands with Guinness World record-breaking 8,780kg jollof rice

17 September 2025 - 08:15
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci fed thousands with her Guinness World record-breaking 8,780kg jollof rice.
Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci fed thousands with her Guinness World record-breaking 8,780kg jollof rice.
Image: Guiness World Records

The Guinness World Records has officially recognised Nigerian chef Hilda Baci for cooking the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice weighing 8,780kg.

“Alongside brand Gino Nigeria, Hilda cooked up the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice. Hilda says it took 'nine hours of fire, passion and teamwork' and 1,200kg of gas to create the 16,600 plates of rice,” it said.

The record-breaking feat was achieved last Friday at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, where thousands of spectators attended the celebration featuring live performances and community festivities.

Baci, whose real name is Hilda Bassey, is a celebrity chef, food entrepreneur, actress and content creator.

The massive pot of jollof rice included 4,000kg of washed basmati rice, 164kg of fresh goat meat, 220kg of Gino Asun and peppered chicken cubes and 600kg of her own jollof pepper mix.

In a video shared on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude: “I'm so excited as I'm making this video because I remember how nervous I was when I was about to make the announcement, telling everybody I was going to be making the largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice the world has ever seen with my Gino. You guys have been amazing. The support, the care, the encouragement has been so incredible,” she said.

She said more than 20,000 people registered to attend the event, far exceeding initial expectations. The venue was originally set for Muri Okunola Park but had to be moved to the larger Eko Hotel grounds to accommodate the massive crowd.

“The original venue was a 3,500 capacity space, not enough to accommodate half the number of people who registered,” she said.

The mountain of rice was later distributed among hundreds of onlookers who had come to cheer her on.

This is not Baci’s first brush with global fame. In 2023, she completed a marathon cooking challenge that lasted 93 hours and 11 minutes, though her record was later surpassed by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Her achievement sparked a wave of record-breaking attempts across West Africa, from marathon book readings to skipping rope sessions and  the longest speech contests.

Reflecting on the milestone, she credited her team and community.

“To the tireless team that worked day and night, to every cheer, every prayer, every hand that helped stir, pack, and serve. This Guinness World Record was built on unity, love and collective strength,” she said.

Jollof rice is a staple dish across West Africa. It is made from rice, tomatoes, spices and often meat or vegetables.

Each country has its own twist on the dish, but the Nigerian version is said to have long been celebrated for its bold, smoky flavour.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

World’s most premature baby celebrates birthday with cake, cream and courage

His mother, Mollie Keen, described the surreal moment of meeting her baby boy for the first time. 'He was so tiny, I could barely even feel him on my ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory

Self-trained gymnast Zama Mofokeng breaks own record for one-handed backflips — again!
Lifestyle
4 years ago

IN PICS | Royals ‘brush off’ Harry’s claims in first public appearances

Members of the royal family appear to be brushing off damning allegations made by Prince Harry in his tell-all memoir and TV interviews promoting the ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Duplantis takes Tokyo gold, Kambundji shock world 100m hurdles winner

New Zealander Beamish stuns Bakkali to win steeplechase, Canada’s Rogers retains world hammer title with huge throw.
Sport
1 day ago

Kipyegon destroys field for fourth 1500m world gold, Tinch takes hurdles

Kiwi Kerr adds world high jump crown to Olympic gold, Katzberg retains hammer title.
Sport
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  3. These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves South Africa
  4. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa
  5. Phala Phala farm employee admits to stashing cash under Ramaphosa's couch for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buffalo Souljah - Your Worth
Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione | REUTERS