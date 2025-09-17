In a video shared on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude: “I'm so excited as I'm making this video because I remember how nervous I was when I was about to make the announcement, telling everybody I was going to be making the largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice the world has ever seen with my Gino. You guys have been amazing. The support, the care, the encouragement has been so incredible,” she said.
She said more than 20,000 people registered to attend the event, far exceeding initial expectations. The venue was originally set for Muri Okunola Park but had to be moved to the larger Eko Hotel grounds to accommodate the massive crowd.
“The original venue was a 3,500 capacity space, not enough to accommodate half the number of people who registered,” she said.
The mountain of rice was later distributed among hundreds of onlookers who had come to cheer her on.
This is not Baci’s first brush with global fame. In 2023, she completed a marathon cooking challenge that lasted 93 hours and 11 minutes, though her record was later surpassed by Irish chef Alan Fisher.
Her achievement sparked a wave of record-breaking attempts across West Africa, from marathon book readings to skipping rope sessions and the longest speech contests.
Reflecting on the milestone, she credited her team and community.
“To the tireless team that worked day and night, to every cheer, every prayer, every hand that helped stir, pack, and serve. This Guinness World Record was built on unity, love and collective strength,” she said.
Jollof rice is a staple dish across West Africa. It is made from rice, tomatoes, spices and often meat or vegetables.
Each country has its own twist on the dish, but the Nigerian version is said to have long been celebrated for its bold, smoky flavour.
TimesLIVE
Nigerian chef feeds thousands with Guinness World record-breaking 8,780kg jollof rice
Image: Guiness World Records
The Guinness World Records has officially recognised Nigerian chef Hilda Baci for cooking the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice weighing 8,780kg.
“Alongside brand Gino Nigeria, Hilda cooked up the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice. Hilda says it took 'nine hours of fire, passion and teamwork' and 1,200kg of gas to create the 16,600 plates of rice,” it said.
The record-breaking feat was achieved last Friday at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, where thousands of spectators attended the celebration featuring live performances and community festivities.
Baci, whose real name is Hilda Bassey, is a celebrity chef, food entrepreneur, actress and content creator.
The massive pot of jollof rice included 4,000kg of washed basmati rice, 164kg of fresh goat meat, 220kg of Gino Asun and peppered chicken cubes and 600kg of her own jollof pepper mix.
In a video shared on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude: “I'm so excited as I'm making this video because I remember how nervous I was when I was about to make the announcement, telling everybody I was going to be making the largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice the world has ever seen with my Gino. You guys have been amazing. The support, the care, the encouragement has been so incredible,” she said.
She said more than 20,000 people registered to attend the event, far exceeding initial expectations. The venue was originally set for Muri Okunola Park but had to be moved to the larger Eko Hotel grounds to accommodate the massive crowd.
“The original venue was a 3,500 capacity space, not enough to accommodate half the number of people who registered,” she said.
The mountain of rice was later distributed among hundreds of onlookers who had come to cheer her on.
This is not Baci’s first brush with global fame. In 2023, she completed a marathon cooking challenge that lasted 93 hours and 11 minutes, though her record was later surpassed by Irish chef Alan Fisher.
Her achievement sparked a wave of record-breaking attempts across West Africa, from marathon book readings to skipping rope sessions and the longest speech contests.
Reflecting on the milestone, she credited her team and community.
“To the tireless team that worked day and night, to every cheer, every prayer, every hand that helped stir, pack, and serve. This Guinness World Record was built on unity, love and collective strength,” she said.
Jollof rice is a staple dish across West Africa. It is made from rice, tomatoes, spices and often meat or vegetables.
Each country has its own twist on the dish, but the Nigerian version is said to have long been celebrated for its bold, smoky flavour.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
World’s most premature baby celebrates birthday with cake, cream and courage
WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory
IN PICS | Royals ‘brush off’ Harry’s claims in first public appearances
Duplantis takes Tokyo gold, Kambundji shock world 100m hurdles winner
Kipyegon destroys field for fourth 1500m world gold, Tinch takes hurdles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos