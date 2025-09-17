Africa

Nigerian military kills 11 ISWAP militants in Borno and Adamawa

17 September 2025 - 15:55 By Ahmed Kingimi and Chijioke Ohuocha
Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP for over a decade in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Nigerian troops have killed at least 11 fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in two separate operations in its northeast, the military said on Tuesday, part of efforts to dismantle insurgent networks in the region.

According to a statement from the joint task force leading counter-terrorism efforts in the northeast, the encounters were on September 15:

  • along the Baga–Cross Kauwa road in Borno state; and
  • in Umbo, Madagali local government area, of Adamawa state.

In the first incident, troops on patrol near Garin Giwa in Kukawa local government area were ambushed by ISWAP fighters who detonated an improvised explosive device and opened fire.

The soldiers repelled the attack, killing eight militants, including two senior field commanders. Troops recovered 14 motorcycles, assault rifles, ammunition and other logistics items, the military said.

In a separate operation in Adamawa state, troops supported by local vigilantes and hunters killed three more militants and seized weapons and communication equipment.

No casualties were reported among Nigerian forces in either operation.

The military said the operations were part of a broader campaign to degrade insurgent capabilities and restore peace to communities affected by years of violence.

Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP for over a decade in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region.

Reuters

