Africa

Uganda to borrow $358m for power line to South Sudan, other projects

17 September 2025 - 13:40 By Elias Biryabarema
The headquarters of the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Credit will be sourced from:the African Development Fund, an arm of the AfDB, as well as the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa and Standard Chartered Bank. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Uganda plans to borrow $358m (R6.23bn) from regional and private lenders to finance various projects, including a power grid interconnection with neighbouring South Sudan, according to a finance ministry official.

While presenting the plan in parliament late on Tuesday. junior finance minister Henry Musasizi said the credit will be sourced from:

Deputy house speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred the request to a house committee, comprising of both ruling party and opposition lawmakers, that will study it and make a report before the full house debates and takes a vote on the request.

Other projects to be financed by the loan include:

Uganda, which now produces surplus power after commissioning a $1.7bn (R29.58bn) Chinese-funded hydropower dam last year, has been planning to start exporting some of its excess electricity to energy-starved South Sudan.

The east African country has already been in talks with the Chinese firm Sinohydro to develop the project, which will involve construction of a 138km high-voltage transmission line, expansion of two substations and construction of one new one.

Reuters

