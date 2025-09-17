Uganda plans to borrow $358m (R6.23bn) from regional and private lenders to finance various projects, including a power grid interconnection with neighbouring South Sudan, according to a finance ministry official.
While presenting the plan in parliament late on Tuesday. junior finance minister Henry Musasizi said the credit will be sourced from:
Deputy house speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred the request to a house committee, comprising of both ruling party and opposition lawmakers, that will study it and make a report before the full house debates and takes a vote on the request.
Other projects to be financed by the loan include:
Uganda, which now produces surplus power after commissioning a $1.7bn (R29.58bn) Chinese-funded hydropower dam last year, has been planning to start exporting some of its excess electricity to energy-starved South Sudan.
The east African country has already been in talks with the Chinese firm Sinohydro to develop the project, which will involve construction of a 138km high-voltage transmission line, expansion of two substations and construction of one new one.
Reuters
Uganda to borrow $358m for power line to South Sudan, other projects
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Uganda plans to borrow $358m (R6.23bn) from regional and private lenders to finance various projects, including a power grid interconnection with neighbouring South Sudan, according to a finance ministry official.
While presenting the plan in parliament late on Tuesday. junior finance minister Henry Musasizi said the credit will be sourced from:
Deputy house speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred the request to a house committee, comprising of both ruling party and opposition lawmakers, that will study it and make a report before the full house debates and takes a vote on the request.
Other projects to be financed by the loan include:
Uganda, which now produces surplus power after commissioning a $1.7bn (R29.58bn) Chinese-funded hydropower dam last year, has been planning to start exporting some of its excess electricity to energy-starved South Sudan.
The east African country has already been in talks with the Chinese firm Sinohydro to develop the project, which will involve construction of a 138km high-voltage transmission line, expansion of two substations and construction of one new one.
Reuters
MORE:
Uganda sees average 8% annual growth over five years boosted by oil
ICC starts hearing on charges against Uganda's fugitive warlord Joseph Kony
Jailed Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye boycotts trial, accusing judge of bias
WATCH | Ugandan youth turn slums into sustainable urban farm
Uganda says it has deal with US to take individuals who may not qualify for asylum
Uganda negotiates debt financing for 85% of planned R55bn railway project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos