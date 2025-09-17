Africa

US judge blasts Trump deportations to Ghana but 'lacks jurisdiction' to hear suit

17 September 2025 - 12:55 By Ted Hesson
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama said last week his nation had struck an agreement with the US to accept West African deportees and had already received 14 people. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

A US federal judge on Monday night sharply criticised the Trump administration for deporting five migrants from Nigeria and Gambia to Ghana, but said she lacked jurisdiction to take up a related lawsuit.

In a 16-page order, Washington DC-based district judge Tanya Chutkan said advocacy groups representing the migrants failed to demonstrate why the case should be before her.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that the Trump administration could deport migrants to third countries while a legal challenge proceeds before a lower-court judge in Boston.

Still, Chutkan said the deportations of the West African migrants appeared to be an attempt to skirt US immigration courts by quickly sending them to another nation.

"Defendants’ actions in this case appear to be taken in disregard of or despite its obligations to provide individuals present in the United States with due process and to treat even those who are subject to removal humanely," she wrote.

