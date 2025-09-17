President Donald Trump's administration has ramped up deportations of migrants to third countries as a way to speed up removals and compel departure of immigrants in the US illegally.
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama said last week his nation had struck an agreement with the US to accept West African deportees and had already received 14 people.
Tricia McLaughlin, a US department of homeland security spokesperson, denied that the Trump administration had ignored immigration law by suddenly sending the migrants to Ghana.
“All of these illegal aliens deported to Ghana received due process and had a final order of removal from an immigration judge," she said, adding that many had criminal convictions, including injury to a child, robbery, aggravated assault and fraud.
The five plaintiffs had US legal protections against deportation to their home countries, but were deported to Ghana, which intended to send then to the home countries of Nigeria and Gambia, the lawsuit said. One of the migrants, a bisexual man, had already been sent to Gambia and was in hiding, it said.
US judge blasts Trump deportations to Ghana but 'lacks jurisdiction' to hear suit
Image: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
A US federal judge on Monday night sharply criticised the Trump administration for deporting five migrants from Nigeria and Gambia to Ghana, but said she lacked jurisdiction to take up a related lawsuit.
In a 16-page order, Washington DC-based district judge Tanya Chutkan said advocacy groups representing the migrants failed to demonstrate why the case should be before her.
The Supreme Court ruled in June that the Trump administration could deport migrants to third countries while a legal challenge proceeds before a lower-court judge in Boston.
Still, Chutkan said the deportations of the West African migrants appeared to be an attempt to skirt US immigration courts by quickly sending them to another nation.
"Defendants’ actions in this case appear to be taken in disregard of or despite its obligations to provide individuals present in the United States with due process and to treat even those who are subject to removal humanely," she wrote.
Decision to take US deportees not an endorsement of Trump's policy: Ghana
