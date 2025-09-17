Zimbabwe agrees to $455m power plant refurbishment deal with Jindal

Zimbabwe has agreed to a $455m (R7.91bn), 15-year concession deal with the Africa-focused unit of India's Jindal Steel for the refurbishment of a 920-megawatt coal-fired power plant, says energy minister July Moyo.
The work on six ageing units at the Hwange thermal power station is expected to take four years, Moyo said during a post-cabinet briefing late on Tuesday. Jindal Africa will recover its investment from revenue generated by electricity sales from the plant.
Zimbabwe now only meets about half of its 2,000MW electricity demand and experiences frequent, extended power cuts due to diminishing capacity at its ageing power plants.
The 1,520MW Hwange plant, the country's largest, was upgraded in 2023 with the commissioning of two units, which added 600MW. But its older units were built in the 1980s and are operating at a third of their capacity due to breakdowns.
The Kariba hydropower station, built in the 1960s, completed a 300MW upgrade in 2018, which boosted its capacity to 1,050MW. However, its generation capacity has in recent years been affected by drought.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Reuters
