Africa

Ghana soccer star Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault

18 September 2025 - 13:55 By Sam Tobin
Villarreal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London on September 17 2025.
Villarreal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London on September 17 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey on Wednesday appeared in a London court and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault involving three women.

Partey, a Ghana international, is accused of five counts of rape relating to two women, plus a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, between April 2021 and June 2022.

The alleged offences took place when Partey played for Premier League soccer club Arsenal. He left the club this summer and signed for Spain's Villarreal.

The 32-year-old appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and enter his not guilty pleas.

Partey was released on bail ahead of his trial, which was listed for November 2 2026 and is due to take between six and eight weeks.

He was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50m (R1.03bn) in 2020 and became a key member of the English side's first team, before his contract expired at the end of June.

Partey played for Villarreal in their Champions League game against Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

He came on as a second-half substitute and was booed loudly by the Spurs fans every time he touched the ball.

Reuters

