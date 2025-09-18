Africa

Guinea to vote on constitution that would let coup leader Doumbouya run for office

Opposition leader Diallo urges boycott, calls referendum a 'masquerade'

18 September 2025 - 06:45 By Ayen Deng Bior
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Guinea is ruled by military leader Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in September 2021. File photo.
Guinea is ruled by military leader Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in September 2021. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Saliou Samb

Guinea is set to vote on Sunday in a referendum on a new constitution that would permit junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president, something he vowed not to do when he seized power four years ago.

Wednesday was the final day of campaigning for the referendum, the latest attempt at a political transition in West and Central Africa, where eight coups between 2020 and 2023 reshaped the regional political landscape.

A transition charter adopted after the September 2021 coup said junta members would be barred from standing in the next national and local elections, but the new constitution does not include that language.

Doumbouya has not said what his plans are. His critics have criticised the referendum as a power grab.

Exiled opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo on Monday urged Guineans to boycott what he called a "masquerade". Diallo's Union of Democratic Forces party is currently suspended, along with ousted President Alpha Conde's Rally of the Guinean People, for failure to comply with administrative and financial disclosure requirements imposed by the junta. The parties have not been permitted to campaign against the new constitution.

Human Rights Watch has accused Doumbouya's government of disappearing political opponents and arbitrarily suspending media outlets. The government has denied any role in disappearances but has vowed to investigate such allegations.

The government missed a December 31 2024 deadline it set for a return to a civilian administration. The presidential election is currently expected to take place in December.

The new constitution would lengthen the presidential term from five years to seven, renewable once, and create a senate. The president would directly appoint one-third of senators, with two-thirds selected by municipal and regional councils.

More than 6.7-million voters are registered, and the new constitution would be adopted if more than 50% of those voting approve it.

Ibrahima Camara, a civil servant, has changed his social media avatars to a picture featuring the word "Yes", signalling his support.

"It's the most clear-sighted choice," he said. "We need a vote so Guinea can be governed by a constitution, a first step towards normalising the country."

But in opposition strongholds, scepticism runs deep.

"I won't vote because the process isn't transparent," said Abdoulaye Diallo, a resident of Hamdallaye, also in Conakry. "You can't talk about voting in Guinea without the main parties. In the long run, this will create unnecessary tensions."

Reuters

MORE:

IN PICS | Malawi votes for president with economic woes looming large

Malawi voted on Tuesday in what is expected to be a close race between President Lazarus Chakwera and his predecessor Peter Mutharika, with a ...
News
23 hours ago

Contract worker dies in Rio Tinto mine in Guinea

A contract worker died following an incident in Rio Tinto's SimFer mine site in Nzerekore, Guinea, on Friday, the mining company said.
News
3 weeks ago

Guinea revokes Emirates Global Aluminium concession, transfers assets to new local firm

Guinea has revoked the bauxite concession awarded to a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminium and transferred it to a newly created state-backed ...
News
1 month ago

As gold prices surge, West Africa mine operators launch drones to detect wildcat miners

Almost 20 illicit miners have been killed in confrontations at major mining operations across the region since late 2024, including at Newmont and ...
News
2 months ago

Guinea cancels 129 exploration permits, further tightening control

Guinea's military government has cancelled 129 minerals exploration permits, it said in a statement late on Monday, as the West African nation ...
News
3 months ago

Guinea's prime minister announces elections in December 2025

The prime minister of junta-ruled Guinea announced a new date of December for elections, seeking to reassure investors in a speech at an African ...
News
4 months ago

Guinea revokes 46 mining licences, signalling stricter oversight of major operators

Guinea has revoked the licences of 46 mining companies operating in the country, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, while another said it ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa
  3. SAHRC confirms hiring foreigner in senior management position South Africa
  4. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  5. A betrayal: Mzwakhe Mbuli slams ConCourt ruling on wives' surnames South Africa

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 2
Trump Gets Cold Reception in England, Sues NY Times for $15B & Kooky Kash Patel ...