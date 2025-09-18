Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday lifted a six-month emergency rule in Rivers state, reinstating governor Siminalayi Fubara and other officials, after saying a constitutional crisis that had paralysed governance has been resolved.
The emergency rule, imposed on March 18, followed a standoff between Fubara and the state legislature that disrupted budget approvals and left the government in limbo. Tinubu said the measure was necessary to prevent anarchy.
Rivers state, located in the oil-producing Niger Delta, is an important hub for Nigeria's crude exports. Militants have previously targeted pipelines in the region, affecting output and revenue.
Tinubu said intelligence reports showed a "groundswell of a new spirit of understanding" among political stakeholders, paving the way for a return to democratic governance. The governor, his deputy, and the 31-member House of Assembly are expected to resume duties on September 18.
The emergency declaration triggered more than 40 legal challenges in courts across Abuja, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa. Tinubu defended the move as a constitutional tool to restore order, saying dissent was part of democratic practice.
Reuters
Nigeria's Tinubu lifts emergency rule in oil-rich Rivers state
Image: REUTERS/ISRAEL MATENE
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday lifted a six-month emergency rule in Rivers state, reinstating governor Siminalayi Fubara and other officials, after saying a constitutional crisis that had paralysed governance has been resolved.
The emergency rule, imposed on March 18, followed a standoff between Fubara and the state legislature that disrupted budget approvals and left the government in limbo. Tinubu said the measure was necessary to prevent anarchy.
Rivers state, located in the oil-producing Niger Delta, is an important hub for Nigeria's crude exports. Militants have previously targeted pipelines in the region, affecting output and revenue.
Tinubu said intelligence reports showed a "groundswell of a new spirit of understanding" among political stakeholders, paving the way for a return to democratic governance. The governor, his deputy, and the 31-member House of Assembly are expected to resume duties on September 18.
The emergency declaration triggered more than 40 legal challenges in courts across Abuja, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa. Tinubu defended the move as a constitutional tool to restore order, saying dissent was part of democratic practice.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigerian military kills 11 ISWAP militants in Borno and Adamawa
Microsoft seizes 340 websites linked to Nigerian-based phishing subscription service
Nigerian chef feeds thousands with Guinness World record-breaking 8,780kg jollof rice
Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to US: sources
Nigeria suspends levy on imports after industry backlash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos