Africa

Nigeria leads continent-wide push for unified oil regulations

Sixteen countries gather in Accra to witness signing of charter establishing African Petroleum Regulators Forum (Afriperf)

19 September 2025 - 15:45 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
African oil regulators are betting that a more integrated energy market where rules are consistent and transparent across jurisdictions can unlock capital. Stock photo.
African oil regulators are betting that a more integrated energy market where rules are consistent and transparent across jurisdictions can unlock capital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM

African petroleum regulators led by Nigeria have launched a continental forum aimed at harmonising oil regulation in a bid to attract crucial investment across the region's burgeoning energy sector, the Nigerian oil regulator said in a statement.

Due to declining investment dollars, African oil regulators are betting that a more integrated energy market where rules are consistent and transparent across jurisdictions can unlock capital.

Sixteen countries gathered in Accra to witness the signing of the charter establishing the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (Afriperf).

The signing ceremony, held on the sidelines of Africa Oil Week, was chaired by Gbenga Komolafe, head of Nigeria’s upstream regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Regulators from eight countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, and Togo, formally endorsed the charter, while seven others pledged support pending domestic consultations.

Nigeria's Tinubu lifts emergency rule in oil-rich Rivers state

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday lifted a six-month emergency rule in Rivers state, reinstating governor Siminalayi Fubara and other ...
News
1 day ago

Afriperf aims to become the continent’s premier platform for regulatory cooperation, knowledge sharing and investment promotion in the petroleum sector. Its mission includes:

  • creating standards;
  • enhancing transparency; and
  • addressing cross-border challenges such as gas trade, emissions and digitalisation.

“This is a decisive step toward building a harmonised and sustainable petroleum industry in Africa,” said Komolafe, who serves as interim chairman of the forum, noting that the forum will help ensure Africa’s hydrocarbon resources are managed with “innovation, responsibility, and foresight”.

The forum will be governed by an executive committee of regulatory heads, supported by a technical committee of subject-matter experts and a rotating secretariat.

Elections for Afriperf's chairperson and headquarters location are expected in the coming months.

The move reflects a growing push by African nations to align energy governance with global standards while asserting a stronger voice in international energy policy.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Angola trims key rate as inflation descends towards year-end target

Angola's central bank cut its main interest rate on Tuesday, after keeping it unchanged for seven meetings in a row, saying inflation was slowing in ...
News
2 days ago

Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to US: sources

Top global oil trader Vitol and North American fuel distributor Sunoco took delivery of the first US import of gasoline from Nigeria's new Dangote ...
News
3 days ago

Nigeria suspends levy on imports after industry backlash

Nigeria's finance ministry has ordered the immediate suspension of a levy on imported goods, which companies say would raise the cost of doing ...
News
3 days ago

Uganda sees average 8% annual growth over five years boosted by oil

Uganda's economy is expected to grow by an average 8% annually over the next five years, driven by investments in petroleum production and sectors ...
News
1 week ago

Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output

Senegal has raised its 2025 oil output forecast for the Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group to 34.5-million barrels ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rape survivor Andy Kawa secures R26m in damages over poor police investigation South Africa
  2. Mpumalanga hospital cleaner caught 'hitchhiking with human placentas' South Africa
  3. Gauteng taxi boss gunned down on Soweto Highway South Africa
  4. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  5. Fidelity buys controlling stake in John Smit's security firm, two ex-Boks unite South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch Team Colombia & South Africa Unite To Create Musical Magic | Intervision ...
Congo Ebola deaths top 31 as authorities rush to vaccinate