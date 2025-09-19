African petroleum regulators led by Nigeria have launched a continental forum aimed at harmonising oil regulation in a bid to attract crucial investment across the region's burgeoning energy sector, the Nigerian oil regulator said in a statement.
Due to declining investment dollars, African oil regulators are betting that a more integrated energy market where rules are consistent and transparent across jurisdictions can unlock capital.
Sixteen countries gathered in Accra to witness the signing of the charter establishing the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (Afriperf).
The signing ceremony, held on the sidelines of Africa Oil Week, was chaired by Gbenga Komolafe, head of Nigeria’s upstream regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.
Regulators from eight countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, and Togo, formally endorsed the charter, while seven others pledged support pending domestic consultations.
Nigeria leads continent-wide push for unified oil regulations
Sixteen countries gather in Accra to witness signing of charter establishing African Petroleum Regulators Forum (Afriperf)
Image: 123RF.COM
African petroleum regulators led by Nigeria have launched a continental forum aimed at harmonising oil regulation in a bid to attract crucial investment across the region's burgeoning energy sector, the Nigerian oil regulator said in a statement.
Due to declining investment dollars, African oil regulators are betting that a more integrated energy market where rules are consistent and transparent across jurisdictions can unlock capital.
Sixteen countries gathered in Accra to witness the signing of the charter establishing the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (Afriperf).
The signing ceremony, held on the sidelines of Africa Oil Week, was chaired by Gbenga Komolafe, head of Nigeria’s upstream regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.
Regulators from eight countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, and Togo, formally endorsed the charter, while seven others pledged support pending domestic consultations.
Nigeria's Tinubu lifts emergency rule in oil-rich Rivers state
Afriperf aims to become the continent’s premier platform for regulatory cooperation, knowledge sharing and investment promotion in the petroleum sector. Its mission includes:
“This is a decisive step toward building a harmonised and sustainable petroleum industry in Africa,” said Komolafe, who serves as interim chairman of the forum, noting that the forum will help ensure Africa’s hydrocarbon resources are managed with “innovation, responsibility, and foresight”.
The forum will be governed by an executive committee of regulatory heads, supported by a technical committee of subject-matter experts and a rotating secretariat.
Elections for Afriperf's chairperson and headquarters location are expected in the coming months.
The move reflects a growing push by African nations to align energy governance with global standards while asserting a stronger voice in international energy policy.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Angola trims key rate as inflation descends towards year-end target
Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to US: sources
Nigeria suspends levy on imports after industry backlash
Uganda sees average 8% annual growth over five years boosted by oil
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos