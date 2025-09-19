There has been a significant rise in civilian killings in Sudan in the first half of this year amid growing ethnic violence, the UN human rights office said on Friday.
"Every day we are receiving more reports of horrors on the ground," Li Fung from the Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) Sudan told reporters in Geneva.
At least 3,384 civilians were killed from January to June, mostly in Darfur, according to new report by the OHCHR.
Significant rise in civilian killings in Sudan conflict this year: UN
Image: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS
Reuters
