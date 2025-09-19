Africa

Zimbabwe lifts 2025 growth forecast on tobacco harvest, gold price rally

19 September 2025 - 13:15 By CHRIS TAKUDZWA MURONZI
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube. File photo.
Image: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Zimbabwe now sees its economy growing 6.6% this year, higher than an earlier projection of 6% due to a bigger tobacco harvest and this year's rally in the global gold price, its finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on Friday.

Last year the country's commodity-dependent economy recorded growth of 2% as an El Niño-induced drought hit crop yields and hydropower, forcing it to import grain.

Agriculture has since recovered, with tobacco and maize output improving, while the gold price rally has boosted mining revenues.

"The higher projection is on account of more than anticipated output in the agricultural sector, particularly tobacco... and mining sector growth buoyed by high commodity prices, notably gold," Ncube told an economic conference.

Reuters

