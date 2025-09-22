While the referendum is seen as a step towards elections and the return to civilian rule in Guinea, Doumbouya's opponents have criticised it as a power grab.
Doumbouya has not said whether he intends to run for office. A transition charter adopted by his government after it took power said junta members would be barred from standing in the next election.
The referendum seems likely to pass because the two main opposition leaders, Cellou Dalein Diallo and deposed former president Alpha Conde, have called for a boycott of the vote.
Their parties are suspended, and Human Rights Watch has accused the government of disappearing political opponents and arbitrarily suspending media outlets.
The government has denied any role in disappearances and vowed to investigate the allegations.
Voting centres were scheduled to open at 7am on Sunday and close at 6pm. It is unclear when results are expected.
The new constitution would lengthen the presidential term from five years to seven, renewable once, and create a senate, with one-third of senators directly appointed by the president.
In the final days of campaigning, the capital Conakry was dotted with small white posters featuring the word “Yes” next to a green check mark.
On Thursday, S&P Global Ratings assigned Guinea its first sovereign rating, B+ with a stable outlook. This makes Guinea the third best-rated economy in West Africa, according to the ratings agency.
It noted, however, that despite some progress towards establishing a civilian administration, “social needs are high and tensions with the opposition are elevated with accusation of arbitrary arrests and rising pressure on the media”.
Guinea votes in referendum that could allow coup leader to run for president
Image: REUTERS/Souleymane Camara
