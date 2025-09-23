Africa

DRC will not 'auction' mineral resources to US, says Tshisekedi

23 September 2025 - 16:55 By Doyinsola Oladipo
DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi. File photo.
Image: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday a US-mediated peace deal signed with Rwanda in June has not calmed fighting in eastern DRC, though he thanked President Donald Trump for attempting to end the conflict.

On June 27 US mediators brokered the peace deal between DRC and Rwanda aimed at ending the support that Washington and UN experts say Kigali provides M23 rebels.

The Trump administration has said it is eager to end fighting that has killed thousands this year and attract billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium. The deadline to implement part of the US deal is this month.

Despite his support for US mediation, it "does not mean that we will auction our mineral resources", Tshisekedi told reporters in New York.

"We will, as part of this partnership, be working in the development of the mining sectors, developing the value chain, developing infrastructure with a particular emphasis on energy."

Tshisekedi said the country had signed a strategic partnership with China. "Today we are negotiating a similar partnership with the USA. And we hope that we will complete it," he said. He did not provide substantial details about the partnerships.

