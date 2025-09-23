Africa

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger announce exit from International Criminal Court

23 September 2025 - 10:20 By Reuters
The military-led West African countries Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have denounced the International Criminal Court as 'a tool of neocolonial repression'. File photo.
IN THE CROSSHAIRS The military-led West African countries Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have denounced the International Criminal Court as 'a tool of neocolonial repression'. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The military-led West African countries Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have announced their withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), denouncing it as “a tool of neocolonial repression”.

The announcement, in a joint statement published on Monday, is the latest example of diplomatic upheaval in West Africa's Sahel region after eight coups between 2020 and 2023.

The three countries, which are ruled by military officers, have split from the West African regional bloc Ecowas and formed a body known as the Alliance of Sahel States. They have also curbed defence co-operation with Western powers and sought closer ties with Russia.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have been members of the ICC, located in The Hague, for more than two decades. However, their statement said they viewed the court as incapable of prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and genocide. It did not specify examples of where the countries believed the ICC had fallen short.

The three countries are battling Islamist militant groups that control large swathes of territory and have staged many attacks on military installations this year.

Human Rights Watch and other groups have accused the militants and the militaries and partner forces of Burkina Faso and Mali of possible atrocity crimes.

In April, UN experts said the alleged summary execution of several dozen civilians by Malian forces may amount to war crimes.

The ICC has had an investigation open in Mali since 2013 over alleged war crimes committed primarily in the northern regions of Gao, Timbuktu and Kidal, which had fallen under militant control. Later that year, France intervened to push back the insurgents.

The Mali investigation was opened after a referral from the government at the time.

