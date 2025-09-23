Africa

Nigeria's economy posts fastest growth in four years

23 September 2025 - 17:30 By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Mohd Edrees
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria economic growth has been helped by higher oil output and a stronger performance by industry and agriculture. Stock photo.
Nigeria economic growth has been helped by higher oil output and a stronger performance by industry and agriculture. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chormail

Nigeria's economy expanded 4.23% year on year in the second quarter, its quickest pace in about four years, helped by higher oil output and a stronger performance by industry and agriculture.

Monday's release by the statistics agency is the second to reflect a rebasing of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) aimed at capturing structural changes to the economy of Africa's most populous country.

Nigeria recorded average daily oil production of 1.68-million barrels per day (bpd) over April to June, up from 1.41-million bpd in the same quarter of 2024. That meant the oil sector grew 20.46% in annual terms.

Agriculture grew 2.82% year on year in the second quarter of 2025, while industry grew 7.45%.

Nigeria leads continent-wide push for unified oil regulations

African petroleum regulators led by Nigeria have launched a continental forum aimed at harmonising oil regulation in a bid to attract crucial ...
News
4 days ago

Bismarck Rewane, a leading economist, said the higher growth rate was partly due to the rebasing exercise earlier this year.

"The rebasing of the GDP ... has helped to reflect current economic realities," he told Reuters.

President Bola Tinubu has been trying to boost growth and shore up public finances by cutting subsidies.

Last month he announced a new 7% annual economic growth target, higher than the 6% he aimed for when he took office in 2023.

Nigeria's economy grew 3.13% in year-on-year terms in the first quarter of 2025. It last registered quarterly GDP growth of more than 4% in 2021, LSEG data show.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Insurgents raid Nigerian military barracks in Banki, say residents

Suspected insurgents attacked a border town in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state and seized weapons from a military barracks as the soldiers there ...
News
4 hours ago

Africa’s climate future demands bold thinking and action

The fiscal condition of many African governments makes it essential that the private sector steps up — not just with capital but with affordable ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Nigeria suspends levy on imports after industry backlash

Nigeria's finance ministry has ordered the immediate suspension of a levy on imported goods, which companies say would raise the cost of doing ...
News
1 week ago

Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to US: sources

Top global oil trader Vitol and North American fuel distributor Sunoco took delivery of the first US import of gasoline from Nigeria's new Dangote ...
News
1 week ago

Hunger grows in Nigeria as aid cuts reduce food supplies

Destitute families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are finding nutrition centres closed or running low on food as a result of a ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  3. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  4. Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Shooting at KZN restaurant South Africa

Latest Videos

Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation
30 Years of Gender Equality: 1995-2025 | United Nations