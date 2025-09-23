Africa

RSF attack kills more than 70 in Sudan's al-Fashir: Sovereignty Council

EU extends sanctions against Sudan by a year

23 September 2025 - 13:20 By Khalid Abdelaziz and Bart Meijer
RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

More than 70 people were killed when Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out a drone strike on a mosque in al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, during prayers, the country's Sovereignty Council said on Friday.

The attack comes amid the latest bout of violence in a civil war entering its third year between the Sudanese army and RSF.

Meanwhile, the EU on Monday extended sanctions against key actors in Sudan's war, including asset freezes and travel bans, by one year until October 10 2026.

The sanctions cover 10 individuals and eight entities, including companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the regular army (SAF) and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF.

