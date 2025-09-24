Africa

Eswatini repatriates Jamaican deportee amid US immigration push

24 September 2025 - 12:25 By Lunga Masuku and Nellie Peyton
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An agent from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds a detained man during a traffic stop. File photo.
An agent from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds a detained man during a traffic stop. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Al Drago

A Jamaican man deported from the US to Eswatini two months ago has been repatriated to Jamaica, says Eswatini's government.

The man, named in the government statement as Orville Isaac Etoria, was one of five third-country nationals deported to Eswatini in July by the Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration.

The other four — from Cuba, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen — are still being held in detention there while efforts to repatriate them are ongoing, Eswatini's government said.

"Mr Etoria has safely returned to Jamaica, where he was warmly welcomed by members of his family," said the Eswatini government statement issued on Monday.

He was repatriated on Sunday of his own volition, it said. President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally and his administration has sought to ramp up removals to third countries, including South Sudan and Ghana.

Eswatini says US never asked them to take Kilmar Abrego as deportee

The government of Eswatini said on Thursday it did not have any agreement with the US to receive Kilmar Abrego, who President Donald Trump's ...
News
1 week ago

The US department of homeland security said in July that the five individuals sent to Eswatini, who were all convicted criminals, were "so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won't take them back". Etoria had been convicted of murder, it said.

But Eswatini's government said shortly after that some of the countries had reached out to say it was not true that they had rejected their citizens.

Critics say the US removals to third countries aim to stoke fear among migrants and encourage them to "self-deport" to their home countries rather than be sent to distant places they have no connection with.

Etoria, who arrived in the US as a child, had already served a 25-year sentence for his crime and been released when he was deported and imprisoned again in Eswatini without due process, according to the New York-based Legal Aid Society.

Reuters

MORE:

West Africans sent by US to Ghana have been deported, says lawyer

Eleven West Africans transferred from the US to Ghana as part of an agreement with the Trump administration have been deported a second time, their ...
News
4 hours ago

Trump administration says migrant Abrego could be deported to Eswatini

The Trump administration on Friday unveiled a plan to send Kilmar Abrego, whose arrest and fight to stay in the US have become a flashpoint in its ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees

Human rights lawyers and activists have sued the government of Eswatini for making a secretive deal with President Donald Trump's administration to ...
News
4 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Keep your killers and rapists, Trump. Africa is not for sale

The continent must band together to stand against wealthy nations that regard Africa as nothing but a vast wasteland to be exploited and abused as ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US

The South African government has noted with concern the arrival in Eswatini of a group of dangerous criminals from various nationalities who were ...
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | Concern over US 'dumping' dangerous criminals in Eswatini

South Africans should be concerned and unsettled by the US's decision to deport dangerous criminals to neighbouring Eswatini as they may find their ...
News
2 months ago

US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini

The US homeland security department said on Tuesday a deportation flight carrying immigrants from different countries had landed in Eswatini.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  3. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  4. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  5. AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land Politics

Latest Videos

Malawi presidential election results update: Sophie Mokoena
Gaza aid flotilla targeted by drones and explosions, activists say