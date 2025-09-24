Moroccan central bank holds benchmark rate at 2.25%

Morocco's foreign exchange reserves are expected to increase to 434.5-billion dirhams (R832.80bn) next year, from 418-billion dirhams (R801.18bn) in 2025, enough to cover 5.5 months of imports.
The fiscal deficit is projected to narrow to 3.4% of GDP in 2026, from 3.9% this year, as rising tax revenues help offset increased public investment spending, the bank said.
Morocco's Innovx secures loan for fluorine plant
Meanwhile, Morocco's Innovx said on Tuesday its subsidiary, Fluoralpha, had secured a loan of 1-billion dirhams (R1.92bn) from Bank of Africa to set up a plant that would recover key electric battery component fluorine from phosphate rocks.
Morocco has attracted investments from major Chinese electric battery manufacturers as it seeks to leverage its free trade deals and available phosphates and cobalt to gain a foothold in the global battery supply chains.
Innovx is a subsidiary of UM6P university, which is backed by the country's phosphates and fertilisers giant OCP.
The new plant, to be located at OCP's Atlantic industrial base of Jorf Lasfer, will have an annual production capacity of 28,000 tonnes of aluminium fluoride and 20,000 tonnes of anhydrous hydrofluoric acid.
Both components are essential for several fast-growing global industrial chains, including electric batteries, aluminium, semiconductors and advanced chemistry.
Morocco's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% on Tuesday, citing persistent global and domestic uncertainties.
Trade tensions, conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the impact of water stress on Morocco's crops continue to weigh on the economic outlook, the bank said in a statement following its quarterly board meeting.
Inflation is expected to average 1% this year, stable versus last year, before picking up to 1.9% in 2026, the bank said. It projected economic growth of 4.6% in 2025 and 4.4% in 2026, up from 3.8% in 2024. The forecasts assume a wheat harvest of 5-million tons in 2026, and 4.13-million tons this year.
The current account deficit is expected to shrink to 2% of GDP in 2026, from an estimated 2.3% this year, on the back of a drop in energy imports and higher exports of automotive goods, phosphates and derivatives.
"Trade momentum is expected to continue in the medium term, with the impact of recent US tariff measures likely to remain limited," the bank said.
