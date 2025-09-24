Africa

Uganda's Museveni cleared to seek reelection, eyes near half-century rule

Africa's fourth longest-serving ruler expected to face Bobi Wine next year

24 September 2025 - 14:25 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. File photo.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Uganda's Electoral Commission on Tuesday cleared octogenarian President Yoweri Museveni to seek reelection in polls due to be held early next year, which could extend his rule in the East African nation to nearly half a century.

A former rebel, Museveni has been credited with stabilising Uganda, promoting economic growth and combating HIV/Aids — But critics denounce his government's suppression of political opponents, human rights abuses and corruption scandals.

After seizing power in 1986, Museveni said the problem facing Africa was not its people but "leaders who want to overstay in power".

Now Africa's fourth longest-ruling leader, Museveni and his government have amended the constitution twice to remove age and term limits, allowing him to remain in office.

The 2026 election is expected to once again pit the 81-year-old incumbent against his chief rival Bobi Wine, 43, a singer who has leveraged his pop stardom to galvanise a large support base among young voters.

Museveni defeated Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, in 2021 by a wide margin — though Wine said his victory was stolen through ballot stuffing, intimidation by security forces and other irregularities.

Museveni's was the first candidacy to be cleared by the elections body, which is charged with evaluating whether those seeking office meet legal requirements. It is expected to assess Wine's candidacy on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Museveni said another five-year term in office would allow him to prioritise:

  • restoring public safety;
  • fixing transportation infrastructure; and
  • expanding health care and free education.

"There's a bit of crime and impunity," he said, referring to public concerns about a wave of crime in urban areas. His governing National Resistance Movement party would also work on "getting rid of corruption", he said.

Museveni's government is eyeing an economic boom when the country begins shipping crude oil next year, with growth seen leaping to double digits next financial year.

The president's opponents have long accused him of using state patronage and the military to maintain his grip on power, and of using kidnappings and torture against adversaries, claims he denies.

In May Uganda's military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni's son, admitted to holding a missing opposition activist in his basement while threatening that Wine would be next.

Reuters

MORE:

Guinea voters endorse post-coup constitution, partial results show

Voters in Guinea have overwhelmingly backed a new constitution that could allow coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president if he chose to, ...
News
5 hours ago

Uganda to borrow $358m for power line to South Sudan, other projects

Uganda plans to borrow $358m (R6.23bn) from regional and private lenders to finance various projects, including a power grid interconnection with ...
News
1 week ago

Uganda sees average 8% annual growth over five years boosted by oil

Uganda's economy is expected to grow by an average 8% annually over the next five years, driven by investments in petroleum production and sectors ...
News
1 week ago

Jailed Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye boycotts trial, accusing judge of bias

Jailed Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye boycotted the start of his treason trial on Monday, accusing the presiding judge of bias, his attorney ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ugandan youth turn slums into sustainable urban farm

In Kamwokya, an informal settlement in Kampala, Uganda, young people are learning to grow food in tight spaces, using containers and vertical ...
News
4 weeks ago

Uganda says it has deal with US to take individuals who may not qualify for asylum

Uganda has entered an agreement with the US to take in nationals from third countries who may not get asylum in the US but are reluctant to return to ...
News
1 month ago

Uganda negotiates debt financing for 85% of planned R55bn railway project

Uganda is in talks with development finance institutions and credit export agencies to have 85% of a planned railway project financed with debt, a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  3. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  4. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  5. AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land Politics

Latest Videos

Malawi presidential election results update: Sophie Mokoena
Gaza aid flotilla targeted by drones and explosions, activists say