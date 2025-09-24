Uganda's Museveni cleared to seek reelection, eyes near half-century rule

Uganda's Electoral Commission on Tuesday cleared octogenarian President Yoweri Museveni to seek reelection in polls due to be held early next year, which could extend his rule in the East African nation to nearly half a century.
A former rebel, Museveni has been credited with stabilising Uganda, promoting economic growth and combating HIV/Aids — But critics denounce his government's suppression of political opponents, human rights abuses and corruption scandals.
After seizing power in 1986, Museveni said the problem facing Africa was not its people but "leaders who want to overstay in power".
Now Africa's fourth longest-ruling leader, Museveni and his government have amended the constitution twice to remove age and term limits, allowing him to remain in office.
The 2026 election is expected to once again pit the 81-year-old incumbent against his chief rival Bobi Wine, 43, a singer who has leveraged his pop stardom to galvanise a large support base among young voters.
Museveni defeated Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, in 2021 by a wide margin — though Wine said his victory was stolen through ballot stuffing, intimidation by security forces and other irregularities.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Museveni's was the first candidacy to be cleared by the elections body, which is charged with evaluating whether those seeking office meet legal requirements. It is expected to assess Wine's candidacy on Wednesday.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Museveni said another five-year term in office would allow him to prioritise:
"There's a bit of crime and impunity," he said, referring to public concerns about a wave of crime in urban areas. His governing National Resistance Movement party would also work on "getting rid of corruption", he said.
Museveni's government is eyeing an economic boom when the country begins shipping crude oil next year, with growth seen leaping to double digits next financial year.
The president's opponents have long accused him of using state patronage and the military to maintain his grip on power, and of using kidnappings and torture against adversaries, claims he denies.
In May Uganda's military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni's son, admitted to holding a missing opposition activist in his basement while threatening that Wine would be next.
Reuters
