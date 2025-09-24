Africa

Voters in Guinea approve new constitution with 89% support

Complete provisional results released late on Tuesday

24 September 2025 - 16:03 By Ayen Deng Bior and Guinea newsroom
Guinea's military leader Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in 2021, casts a ballot in a referendum on a new Guinean constitution that could permit him to run for president, in Conakry, Guinea, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on September 21 2025.
Image: Presidency of the Republic of Guinea/Handout via REUTERS

A new constitution in Guinea that could permit junta leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for office was backed by 89% of voters, according to complete provisional results released late Tuesday.

According to provisional figures, subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Court, 89.38% of voters backed the proposed constitution, with a turnout of 86.42% from the 6.7-million registered voters, territorial administration minister, Ibrahima Kalil Conde announced.

The new charter replaces the transitional framework that had barred members of the ruling junta from contesting elections, opening the door for Doumbouya's candidacy in the upcoming presidential vote, expected in December 2025, though Doumbouya has not said whether he will run.

The new constitution also introduces institutional changes such as longer presidential terms, from five years to seven, renewable once, and a new Senate.

Guinea voters endorse post-coup constitution, partial results show

Voters in Guinea have overwhelmingly backed a new constitution that could allow coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president if he chose to, ...
News
5 hours ago

Doumbouya seized power in Guinea, home to the world's largest reserves of bauxite, in 2021. It was part of a wave of eight coups that swept West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023.

Despite calls for a boycott from opposition leaders such as Cellou Dalein Diallo and former President Alpha Conde — both of whom are currently suspended from political activity — Guineans turned out in large numbers, with a provisional turnout of 86.42% and 5,951,807 voters recorded across all constituencies, many expressing a desire to move forward from military rule.

Opposition politicians contested the turnout, citing an "abnormally high" rate compared with their observations at polling stations.

Reuters

